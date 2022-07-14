BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 31 new confirmed deaths and 7,096 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 1,236
- 5-9 years: 420
- 10-14 years: 406
- 15-19 years: 675
- 20-29 years: 3,075
- 30-39 years: 3,378
- 40-49 years: 2,506
- 50-59 years: 2,677
- 60-69 years: 2,293
- 70-79 years: 1,494
- 80+ years: 836
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 96,456 new tests were performed with an overall of 46,287,988 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 10,970 new individuals have tested positive with 5,051,330 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 7.87%
Hospitalizations:
There are 165 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 46 patients that are in intensive care units, 12 patients intubated, 324 (64%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated, and 142 (28%) patients hospitalized for COVID-19-related illnesses.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 7,096
- Total Cases: 1,783,187
- New Deaths: 31
- Total Deaths: 19,818
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 776
- Total Cases: 161,132
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Deaths: 1,250
Vaccinations:
- Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,412,504
- Booster doses administered: 3,731,758
COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:
- 11.4% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
- 0.19% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
- 0.06% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 675
- Total Confirmed Cases: 148,522
- New Deaths: 4
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,863
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 198
- Total Confirmed Cases: 33,954
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 368
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 80
- Total Confirmed Cases: 12,445
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 151
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 163
- Total Confirmed Cases: 29,333
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 396
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education (Updated every Thursday):
There are 229 new cases in the last week with a total of 98,991 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week, there were 8,242 new tests reported with a total of 16,066,303.