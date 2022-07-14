BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 31 new confirmed deaths and 7,096 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 1,236

5-9 years: 420

10-14 years: 406

15-19 years: 675

20-29 years: 3,075

30-39 years: 3,378

40-49 years: 2,506

50-59 years: 2,677

60-69 years: 2,293

70-79 years: 1,494

80+ years: 836

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 96,456 new tests were performed with an overall of 46,287,988 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 10,970 new individuals have tested positive with 5,051,330 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 7.87%

Hospitalizations:

There are 165 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 46 patients that are in intensive care units, 12 patients intubated, 324 (64%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated, and 142 (28%) patients hospitalized for COVID-19-related illnesses.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 7,096

Total Cases: 1,783,187

New Deaths: 31

Total Deaths: 19,818

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 776

Total Cases: 161,132

New Deaths: 2

Total Deaths: 1,250

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,412,504

Booster doses administered: 3,731,758

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

11.4% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.

0.19% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.

0.06% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 675

Total Confirmed Cases: 148,522

New Deaths: 4

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,863

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 198

Total Confirmed Cases: 33,954

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 368

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 80

Total Confirmed Cases: 12,445

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 151

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 163

Total Confirmed Cases: 29,333

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 396

Higher Education (Updated every Thursday):

There are 229 new cases in the last week with a total of 98,991 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week, there were 8,242 new tests reported with a total of 16,066,303.