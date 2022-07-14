BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 31 new confirmed deaths and 7,096 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 1,236
  • 5-9 years: 420
  • 10-14 years: 406
  • 15-19 years: 675
  • 20-29 years: 3,075
  • 30-39 years: 3,378
  • 40-49 years: 2,506
  • 50-59 years: 2,677
  • 60-69 years: 2,293
  • 70-79 years: 1,494
  • 80+ years: 836

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 96,456 new tests were performed with an overall of 46,287,988 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 10,970 new individuals have tested positive with 5,051,330 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 7.87%

Hospitalizations:

There are 165 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 46 patients that are in intensive care units, 12 patients intubated, 324 (64%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated, and 142 (28%) patients hospitalized for COVID-19-related illnesses.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 7,096
  • Total Cases: 1,783,187
  • New Deaths: 31
  • Total Deaths: 19,818

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 776
  • Total Cases: 161,132
  • New Deaths: 2
  • Total Deaths: 1,250

Vaccinations:

  • Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,412,504
  • Booster doses administered: 3,731,758

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

  • 11.4% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
  • 0.19% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
  • 0.06% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 675
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 148,522
  • New Deaths: 4
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,863

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 198
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 33,954
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 368

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 80
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 12,445
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 151

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 163
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 29,333
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 396

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education (Updated every Thursday):

There are 229 new cases in the last week with a total of 98,991 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week, there were 8,242 new tests reported with a total of 16,066,303.