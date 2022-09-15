BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 37 new confirmed deaths and 7,936 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts this week.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 928

5-9 years: 472

10-14 years: 456

15-19 years: 735

20-29 years: 2,054

30-39 years: 2,124

40-49 years: 1,655

50-59 years: 1,860

60-69 years: 1,739

70-79 years: 1,257

80+ years: 873

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 125,254 new tests were performed with an overall of 47,382,876 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 12,260 new individuals have tested positive with 5,160,261 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 7.32%

Hospitalizations:

On September 13, there were 182 patients hospitalized primarily for COVID-19 related illness.

There were 591 total patients hospitalized with COVID-19 with 48 patients in intensive care units, 14 patients intubated, 337 (57%) patients that were reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 7,936

Total Cases: 1,860,512

New Deaths: 37

Total Deaths: 20,206

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 1,068

Total Cases: 169,823

New Deaths: 15

Total Deaths: 1,382

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,469,085

First booster doses administered: 3,226,384

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 892

Total Confirmed Cases: 155,977

New Deaths: 5

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,902

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 226

Total Confirmed Cases: 35,766

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 383

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 88

Total Confirmed Cases: 13,166

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 164

Berkshire County: