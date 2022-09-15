BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 37 new confirmed deaths and 7,936 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts this week.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 928
- 5-9 years: 472
- 10-14 years: 456
- 15-19 years: 735
- 20-29 years: 2,054
- 30-39 years: 2,124
- 40-49 years: 1,655
- 50-59 years: 1,860
- 60-69 years: 1,739
- 70-79 years: 1,257
- 80+ years: 873
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 125,254 new tests were performed with an overall of 47,382,876 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 12,260 new individuals have tested positive with 5,160,261 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 7.32%
Hospitalizations:
On September 13, there were 182 patients hospitalized primarily for COVID-19 related illness.
There were 591 total patients hospitalized with COVID-19 with 48 patients in intensive care units, 14 patients intubated, 337 (57%) patients that were reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 7,936
- Total Cases: 1,860,512
- New Deaths: 37
- Total Deaths: 20,206
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 1,068
- Total Cases: 169,823
- New Deaths: 15
- Total Deaths: 1,382
Vaccinations:
- Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,469,085
- First booster doses administered: 3,226,384
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 892
- Total Confirmed Cases: 155,977
- New Deaths: 5
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,902
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 226
- Total Confirmed Cases: 35,766
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 383
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 88
- Total Confirmed Cases: 13,166
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 164
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 228
- Total Confirmed Cases: 31,308
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 413