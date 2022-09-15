BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 37 new confirmed deaths and 7,936 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts this week.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 928
  • 5-9 years: 472
  • 10-14 years: 456
  • 15-19 years: 735
  • 20-29 years: 2,054
  • 30-39 years: 2,124
  • 40-49 years: 1,655
  • 50-59 years: 1,860
  • 60-69 years: 1,739
  • 70-79 years: 1,257
  • 80+ years: 873

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 125,254 new tests were performed with an overall of 47,382,876 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 12,260 new individuals have tested positive with 5,160,261 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 7.32%

Hospitalizations:

On September 13, there were 182 patients hospitalized primarily for COVID-19 related illness.

There were 591 total patients hospitalized with COVID-19 with 48 patients in intensive care units, 14 patients intubated, 337 (57%) patients that were reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 7,936
  • Total Cases: 1,860,512
  • New Deaths: 37
  • Total Deaths: 20,206

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 1,068
  • Total Cases: 169,823
  • New Deaths: 15
  • Total Deaths: 1,382

Vaccinations:

  • Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,469,085
  • First booster doses administered: 3,226,384

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 892
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 155,977
  • New Deaths: 5
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,902

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 226
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 35,766
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 383

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 88
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 13,166
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 164

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 228
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 31,308
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 413