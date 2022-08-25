BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 38 new confirmed deaths and 7,952 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts this week.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 1,205
  • 5-9 years: 490
  • 10-14 years: 360
  • 15-19 years: 557
  • 20-29 years: 2,555
  • 30-39 years: 2,612
  • 40-49 years: 2,058
  • 50-59 years: 2,225
  • 60-69 years: 1,899
  • 70-79 years: 1,380
  • 80+ years: 911

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 113,226 new tests were performed with an overall of 47,045,680 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 12,634 new individuals have tested positive with 5,127,625 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 7.84%

Hospitalizations:

On August 23, there were 182 patients hospitalized primarily for COVID-19 related illness.

There are 587 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 67 patients that are in intensive care units, 29 patients intubated, 335 (57%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 7,952
  • Total Cases: 1,838,163
  • New Deaths: 38
  • Total Deaths: 20,063

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 844
  • Total Cases: 167,087
  • New Deaths: 10
  • Total Deaths: 1,327

Vaccinations:

  • Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,449,491
  • First booster doses administered: 3,197,037

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 899
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 153,726
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,882

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 157
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 35,205
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 378

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 59
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 12,933
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 159

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 222
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 30,702
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 409