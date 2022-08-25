BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 38 new confirmed deaths and 7,952 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts this week.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 1,205
- 5-9 years: 490
- 10-14 years: 360
- 15-19 years: 557
- 20-29 years: 2,555
- 30-39 years: 2,612
- 40-49 years: 2,058
- 50-59 years: 2,225
- 60-69 years: 1,899
- 70-79 years: 1,380
- 80+ years: 911
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 113,226 new tests were performed with an overall of 47,045,680 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 12,634 new individuals have tested positive with 5,127,625 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 7.84%
Hospitalizations:
On August 23, there were 182 patients hospitalized primarily for COVID-19 related illness.
There are 587 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 67 patients that are in intensive care units, 29 patients intubated, 335 (57%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 7,952
- Total Cases: 1,838,163
- New Deaths: 38
- Total Deaths: 20,063
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 844
- Total Cases: 167,087
- New Deaths: 10
- Total Deaths: 1,327
Vaccinations:
- Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,449,491
- First booster doses administered: 3,197,037
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 899
- Total Confirmed Cases: 153,726
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,882
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 157
- Total Confirmed Cases: 35,205
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 378
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 59
- Total Confirmed Cases: 12,933
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 159
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 222
- Total Confirmed Cases: 30,702
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 409