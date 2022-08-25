BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 38 new confirmed deaths and 7,952 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts this week.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 1,205

5-9 years: 490

10-14 years: 360

15-19 years: 557

20-29 years: 2,555

30-39 years: 2,612

40-49 years: 2,058

50-59 years: 2,225

60-69 years: 1,899

70-79 years: 1,380

80+ years: 911

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 113,226 new tests were performed with an overall of 47,045,680 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 12,634 new individuals have tested positive with 5,127,625 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 7.84%

Hospitalizations:

On August 23, there were 182 patients hospitalized primarily for COVID-19 related illness.

There are 587 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 67 patients that are in intensive care units, 29 patients intubated, 335 (57%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 7,952

Total Cases: 1,838,163

New Deaths: 38

Total Deaths: 20,063

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 844

Total Cases: 167,087

New Deaths: 10

Total Deaths: 1,327

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,449,491

First booster doses administered: 3,197,037

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 899

Total Confirmed Cases: 153,726

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,882

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 157

Total Confirmed Cases: 35,205

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 378

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 59

Total Confirmed Cases: 12,933

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 159

Berkshire County: