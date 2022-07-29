BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 38 new confirmed deaths and 9,954 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 1,406
  • 5-9 years: 521
  • 10-14 years: 451
  • 15-19 years: 685
  • 20-29 years: 3,175
  • 30-39 years: 3,328
  • 40-49 years: 2,662
  • 50-59 years: 2,773
  • 60-69 years: 2,418
  • 70-79 years: 1,551
  • 80+ years: 1,044

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 135,460 new tests were performed with an overall of 46,559,101 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 13,926 new individuals have tested positive with 5,078,703 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 8.09%

Hospitalizations:

There are 616 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 48 patients that are in intensive care units, 19 patients intubated, 372 (60%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated, and 171 patients hospitalized for COVID-19-related illnesses.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 9,954
  • Total Cases: 1,803,391
  • New Deaths: 38
  • Total Deaths: 19,898

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 1,121
  • Total Cases: 163,528
  • New Deaths: 11
  • Total Deaths: 1,278

Vaccinations:

  • Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,430,832
  • Booster doses administered: 3,807,014

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 898
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 150,349
  • New Deaths: 5
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,872

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 223
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 34,442
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 371

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 76
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 12,599
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 155

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 234
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 29,784
  • New Deaths: 3
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 401