BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 38 new confirmed deaths and 9,954 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 1,406

5-9 years: 521

10-14 years: 451

15-19 years: 685

20-29 years: 3,175

30-39 years: 3,328

40-49 years: 2,662

50-59 years: 2,773

60-69 years: 2,418

70-79 years: 1,551

80+ years: 1,044

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 135,460 new tests were performed with an overall of 46,559,101 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 13,926 new individuals have tested positive with 5,078,703 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 8.09%

Hospitalizations:

There are 616 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 48 patients that are in intensive care units, 19 patients intubated, 372 (60%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated, and 171 patients hospitalized for COVID-19-related illnesses.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 9,954

Total Cases: 1,803,391

New Deaths: 38

Total Deaths: 19,898

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 1,121

Total Cases: 163,528

New Deaths: 11

Total Deaths: 1,278

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,430,832

Booster doses administered: 3,807,014

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 898

Total Confirmed Cases: 150,349

New Deaths: 5

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,872

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 223

Total Confirmed Cases: 34,442

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 371

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 76

Total Confirmed Cases: 12,599

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 155

Berkshire County: