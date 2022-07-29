BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 38 new confirmed deaths and 9,954 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 1,406
- 5-9 years: 521
- 10-14 years: 451
- 15-19 years: 685
- 20-29 years: 3,175
- 30-39 years: 3,328
- 40-49 years: 2,662
- 50-59 years: 2,773
- 60-69 years: 2,418
- 70-79 years: 1,551
- 80+ years: 1,044
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 135,460 new tests were performed with an overall of 46,559,101 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 13,926 new individuals have tested positive with 5,078,703 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 8.09%
Hospitalizations:
There are 616 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 48 patients that are in intensive care units, 19 patients intubated, 372 (60%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated, and 171 patients hospitalized for COVID-19-related illnesses.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 9,954
- Total Cases: 1,803,391
- New Deaths: 38
- Total Deaths: 19,898
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 1,121
- Total Cases: 163,528
- New Deaths: 11
- Total Deaths: 1,278
Vaccinations:
- Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,430,832
- Booster doses administered: 3,807,014
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 898
- Total Confirmed Cases: 150,349
- New Deaths: 5
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,872
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 223
- Total Confirmed Cases: 34,442
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 371
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 76
- Total Confirmed Cases: 12,599
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 155
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 234
- Total Confirmed Cases: 29,784
- New Deaths: 3
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 401