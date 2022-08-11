BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 39 new confirmed deaths and 8.950 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts this week.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 1,391

5-9 years: 567

10-14 years: 453

15-19 years: 694

20-29 years: 2,868

30-39 years: 3,032

40-49 years: 2,384

50-59 years: 2,535

60-69 years: 2,190

70-79 years: 1,440

80+ years: 922

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 122,739 new tests were performed with an overall of 46,815,259 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 11,795 new individuals have tested positive with 5,103,394 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 8.05%

Hospitalizations:

On August 9, there were 144 patients hospitalized primarily for COVID-19 related illness.

There are 560 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 57 patients that are in intensive care units, 12 patients intubated, 323 (58%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 8,950

Total Cases: 1,821,987

New Deaths: 39

Total Deaths: 19,978

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 932

Total Cases: 165,398

New Deaths: 22

Total Deaths: 1,307

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,438,096

First booster doses administered: 3,178,270

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 812

Total Confirmed Cases: 151,990

New Deaths: 5

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,881

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 184

Total Confirmed Cases: 34,864

New Deaths: 5

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 378

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 86

Total Confirmed Cases: 12,781

New Deaths: 3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 158

Berkshire County: