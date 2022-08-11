BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 39 new confirmed deaths and 8.950 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts this week.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 1,391
  • 5-9 years: 567
  • 10-14 years: 453
  • 15-19 years: 694
  • 20-29 years: 2,868
  • 30-39 years: 3,032
  • 40-49 years: 2,384
  • 50-59 years: 2,535
  • 60-69 years: 2,190
  • 70-79 years: 1,440
  • 80+ years: 922

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 122,739 new tests were performed with an overall of 46,815,259 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 11,795 new individuals have tested positive with 5,103,394 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 8.05%

Hospitalizations:

On August 9, there were 144 patients hospitalized primarily for COVID-19 related illness.

There are 560 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 57 patients that are in intensive care units, 12 patients intubated, 323 (58%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 8,950
  • Total Cases: 1,821,987
  • New Deaths: 39
  • Total Deaths: 19,978

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 932
  • Total Cases: 165,398
  • New Deaths: 22
  • Total Deaths: 1,307

Vaccinations:

  • Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,438,096
  • First booster doses administered: 3,178,270

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 812
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 151,990
  • New Deaths: 5
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,881

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 184
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 34,864
  • New Deaths: 5
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 378

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 86
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 12,781
  • New Deaths: 3
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 158

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 231
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 30,254
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 407