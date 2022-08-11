BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 39 new confirmed deaths and 8.950 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts this week.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 1,391
- 5-9 years: 567
- 10-14 years: 453
- 15-19 years: 694
- 20-29 years: 2,868
- 30-39 years: 3,032
- 40-49 years: 2,384
- 50-59 years: 2,535
- 60-69 years: 2,190
- 70-79 years: 1,440
- 80+ years: 922
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 122,739 new tests were performed with an overall of 46,815,259 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 11,795 new individuals have tested positive with 5,103,394 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 8.05%
Hospitalizations:
On August 9, there were 144 patients hospitalized primarily for COVID-19 related illness.
There are 560 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 57 patients that are in intensive care units, 12 patients intubated, 323 (58%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 8,950
- Total Cases: 1,821,987
- New Deaths: 39
- Total Deaths: 19,978
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 932
- Total Cases: 165,398
- New Deaths: 22
- Total Deaths: 1,307
Vaccinations:
- Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,438,096
- First booster doses administered: 3,178,270
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 812
- Total Confirmed Cases: 151,990
- New Deaths: 5
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,881
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 184
- Total Confirmed Cases: 34,864
- New Deaths: 5
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 378
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 86
- Total Confirmed Cases: 12,781
- New Deaths: 3
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 158
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 231
- Total Confirmed Cases: 30,254
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 407