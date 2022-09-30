BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 41 new confirmed deaths and 9,047 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts this week.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 1,100

5-9 years: 663

10-14 years: 866

15-19 years: 1,310

20-29 years: 2,513

30-39 years: 2,479

40-49 years: 2,000

50-59 years: 2,231

60-69 years: 2,061

70-79 years: 1,533

80+ years: 1,037

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 125,275 new tests were performed with an overall of 47,636,743 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 12,129 new individuals have tested positive with 5,185,521 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 7.71%

Hospitalizations:

On September 27, there were 245 patients hospitalized primarily for COVID-19 related illness.

There were 694 total patients hospitalized with COVID-19 with 48 patients in intensive care units, 13 patients intubated, 449 (65%) patients that were reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 9,047

Total Cases: 1,878,650

New Deaths: 41

Total Deaths: 20,292

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 19

New Deaths: 13

Total Deaths: 1,414

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,496,946

Booster doses administered: 4,094,849

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 936

Total Confirmed Cases: 157,782

New Deaths: 4

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,911

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 294

Total Confirmed Cases: 36,473

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 386

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 110

Total Confirmed Cases: 13,379

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 165

Berkshire County: