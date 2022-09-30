BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 41 new confirmed deaths and 9,047 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts this week.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 1,100
  • 5-9 years: 663
  • 10-14 years: 866
  • 15-19 years: 1,310
  • 20-29 years: 2,513
  • 30-39 years: 2,479
  • 40-49 years: 2,000
  • 50-59 years: 2,231
  • 60-69 years: 2,061
  • 70-79 years: 1,533
  • 80+ years: 1,037

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 125,275 new tests were performed with an overall of 47,636,743 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 12,129 new individuals have tested positive with 5,185,521 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 7.71%

Hospitalizations:

On September 27, there were 245 patients hospitalized primarily for COVID-19 related illness.

There were 694 total patients hospitalized with COVID-19 with 48 patients in intensive care units, 13 patients intubated, 449 (65%) patients that were reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 9,047
  • Total Cases: 1,878,650
  • New Deaths: 41
  • Total Deaths: 20,292

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 19
  • New Deaths: 13
  • Total Deaths: 1,414

Vaccinations:

  • Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,496,946
  • Booster doses administered: 4,094,849

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 936
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 157,782
  • New Deaths: 4
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,911

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 294
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 36,473
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 386

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 110
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 13,379
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 165

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 229
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 31,834
  • New Deaths: 2
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 414