BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 41 new confirmed deaths and 9,047 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts this week.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 1,100
- 5-9 years: 663
- 10-14 years: 866
- 15-19 years: 1,310
- 20-29 years: 2,513
- 30-39 years: 2,479
- 40-49 years: 2,000
- 50-59 years: 2,231
- 60-69 years: 2,061
- 70-79 years: 1,533
- 80+ years: 1,037
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 125,275 new tests were performed with an overall of 47,636,743 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 12,129 new individuals have tested positive with 5,185,521 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 7.71%
Hospitalizations:
On September 27, there were 245 patients hospitalized primarily for COVID-19 related illness.
There were 694 total patients hospitalized with COVID-19 with 48 patients in intensive care units, 13 patients intubated, 449 (65%) patients that were reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 9,047
- Total Cases: 1,878,650
- New Deaths: 41
- Total Deaths: 20,292
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 19
- New Deaths: 13
- Total Deaths: 1,414
Vaccinations:
- Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,496,946
- Booster doses administered: 4,094,849
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 936
- Total Confirmed Cases: 157,782
- New Deaths: 4
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,911
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 294
- Total Confirmed Cases: 36,473
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 386
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 110
- Total Confirmed Cases: 13,379
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 165
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 229
- Total Confirmed Cases: 31,834
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 414