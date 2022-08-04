BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 41 new confirmed deaths and 9,646 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts this week.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 1,451
  • 5-9 years: 583
  • 10-14 years: 450
  • 15-19 years: 687
  • 20-29 years: 3,059
  • 30-39 years: 3,198
  • 40-49 years: 2,605
  • 50-59 years: 2,710
  • 60-69 years: 2,389
  • 70-79 years: 1,490
  • 80+ years: 997

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 133,419 new tests were performed with an overall of 46,692,520 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 12,896 new individuals have tested positive with 5,091,599 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 7.97%

Hospitalizations:

On August 2, there were 144 patients hospitalized primarily for COVID-19 related illness.

There are 560 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 57 patients that are in intensive care units, 15 patients intubated, 334 (60%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 9,646
  • Total Cases: 1,813,037
  • New Deaths: 41
  • Total Deaths: 19,939

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 938
  • Total Cases: 164,466
  • New Deaths: 7
  • Total Deaths: 1,285

Vaccinations:

  • Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,431,961
  • Booster doses administered: 3,169,832

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 829
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 151,178
  • New Deaths: 4
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,876

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 238
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 34,680
  • New Deaths: 2
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 373

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 96
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 12,695
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 155

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 239
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 30,023
  • New Deaths: 6
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 407