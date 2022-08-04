BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 41 new confirmed deaths and 9,646 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts this week.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 1,451

5-9 years: 583

10-14 years: 450

15-19 years: 687

20-29 years: 3,059

30-39 years: 3,198

40-49 years: 2,605

50-59 years: 2,710

60-69 years: 2,389

70-79 years: 1,490

80+ years: 997

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 133,419 new tests were performed with an overall of 46,692,520 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 12,896 new individuals have tested positive with 5,091,599 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 7.97%

Hospitalizations:

On August 2, there were 144 patients hospitalized primarily for COVID-19 related illness.

There are 560 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 57 patients that are in intensive care units, 15 patients intubated, 334 (60%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 9,646

Total Cases: 1,813,037

New Deaths: 41

Total Deaths: 19,939

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 938

Total Cases: 164,466

New Deaths: 7

Total Deaths: 1,285

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,431,961

Booster doses administered: 3,169,832

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 829

Total Confirmed Cases: 151,178

New Deaths: 4

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,876

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 238

Total Confirmed Cases: 34,680

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 373

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 96

Total Confirmed Cases: 12,695

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 155

Berkshire County: