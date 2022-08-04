BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 41 new confirmed deaths and 9,646 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts this week.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 1,451
- 5-9 years: 583
- 10-14 years: 450
- 15-19 years: 687
- 20-29 years: 3,059
- 30-39 years: 3,198
- 40-49 years: 2,605
- 50-59 years: 2,710
- 60-69 years: 2,389
- 70-79 years: 1,490
- 80+ years: 997
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 133,419 new tests were performed with an overall of 46,692,520 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 12,896 new individuals have tested positive with 5,091,599 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 7.97%
Hospitalizations:
On August 2, there were 144 patients hospitalized primarily for COVID-19 related illness.
There are 560 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 57 patients that are in intensive care units, 15 patients intubated, 334 (60%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 9,646
- Total Cases: 1,813,037
- New Deaths: 41
- Total Deaths: 19,939
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 938
- Total Cases: 164,466
- New Deaths: 7
- Total Deaths: 1,285
Vaccinations:
- Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,431,961
- Booster doses administered: 3,169,832
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 829
- Total Confirmed Cases: 151,178
- New Deaths: 4
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,876
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 238
- Total Confirmed Cases: 34,680
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 373
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 96
- Total Confirmed Cases: 12,695
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 155
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 239
- Total Confirmed Cases: 30,023
- New Deaths: 6
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 407