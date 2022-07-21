BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 42 new confirmed deaths and 10,250 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 1,332

5-9 years: 450

10-14 years: 432

15-19 years: 672

20-29 years: 3,146

30-39 years: 3,356

40-49 years: 2,592

50-59 years: 2,727

60-69 years: 2,288

70-79 years: 1,511

80+ years: 886

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 135,653 new tests were performed with an overall of 46,423,641 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 13,447 new individuals have tested positive with 5,064,777 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 8.17%

Hospitalizations:

There are 589 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 46 patients that are in intensive care units, 52 patients intubated, 348 (59%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated, and 189 patients hospitalized for COVID-19-related illnesses.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 10,250

Total Cases: 1,793,437

New Deaths: 42

Total Deaths: 19,860

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 1,275

Total Cases: 162,407

New Deaths: 17

Total Deaths: 1,267

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,420,516

Booster doses administered: 3,771,235

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

11.4% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.

0.19% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.

0.06% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 929

Total Confirmed Cases: 149,451

New Deaths: 4

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,867

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 265

Total Confirmed Cases: 34,219

New Deaths: 3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 371

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 78

Total Confirmed Cases: 12,523

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 151

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 163

Total Confirmed Cases: 29,333

New Deaths: 3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 154

Higher Education:

There are 229 new cases in the last week with a total of 98,991 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week, there were 8,242 new tests reported with a total of 16,066,303.