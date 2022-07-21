BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 42 new confirmed deaths and 10,250 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 1,332
- 5-9 years: 450
- 10-14 years: 432
- 15-19 years: 672
- 20-29 years: 3,146
- 30-39 years: 3,356
- 40-49 years: 2,592
- 50-59 years: 2,727
- 60-69 years: 2,288
- 70-79 years: 1,511
- 80+ years: 886
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 135,653 new tests were performed with an overall of 46,423,641 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 13,447 new individuals have tested positive with 5,064,777 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 8.17%
Hospitalizations:
There are 589 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 46 patients that are in intensive care units, 52 patients intubated, 348 (59%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated, and 189 patients hospitalized for COVID-19-related illnesses.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 10,250
- Total Cases: 1,793,437
- New Deaths: 42
- Total Deaths: 19,860
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 1,275
- Total Cases: 162,407
- New Deaths: 17
- Total Deaths: 1,267
Vaccinations:
- Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,420,516
- Booster doses administered: 3,771,235
COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:
- 11.4% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
- 0.19% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
- 0.06% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 929
- Total Confirmed Cases: 149,451
- New Deaths: 4
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,867
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 265
- Total Confirmed Cases: 34,219
- New Deaths: 3
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 371
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 78
- Total Confirmed Cases: 12,523
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 151
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 163
- Total Confirmed Cases: 29,333
- New Deaths: 3
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 154
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 229 new cases in the last week with a total of 98,991 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week, there were 8,242 new tests reported with a total of 16,066,303.