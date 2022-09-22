BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 45 new confirmed deaths and 9,091 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts this week.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 1,009

5-9 years: 603

10-14 years: 707

15-19 years: 1,194

20-29 years: 2,401

30-39 years: 2,261

40-49 years: 1,775

50-59 years: 1,970

60-69 years: 1,800

70-79 years: 1,283

80+ years: 927

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 128,592 new tests were performed with an overall of 47,511,468 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 13,131 new individuals have tested positive with 5,173,392 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 7.48%

Hospitalizations:

On September 20, there were 194 patients hospitalized primarily for COVID-19 related illness.

There were 590 total patients hospitalized with COVID-19 with 50 patients in intensive care units, 11 patients intubated, 332 (56%) patients that were reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 9,091

Total Cases: 1,869,603

New Deaths: 45

Total Deaths: 20,251

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 1,176

Total Cases: 170,999

New Deaths: 13

Total Deaths: 1,395

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,481,504

First booster doses administered: 3,243,110

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 869

Total Confirmed Cases: 156,846

New Deaths: 5

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,907

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 413

Total Confirmed Cases: 36,179

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 385

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 103

Total Confirmed Cases: 13,269

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 164

Berkshire County: