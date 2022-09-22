BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 45 new confirmed deaths and 9,091 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts this week.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 1,009
- 5-9 years: 603
- 10-14 years: 707
- 15-19 years: 1,194
- 20-29 years: 2,401
- 30-39 years: 2,261
- 40-49 years: 1,775
- 50-59 years: 1,970
- 60-69 years: 1,800
- 70-79 years: 1,283
- 80+ years: 927
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 128,592 new tests were performed with an overall of 47,511,468 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 13,131 new individuals have tested positive with 5,173,392 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 7.48%
Hospitalizations:
On September 20, there were 194 patients hospitalized primarily for COVID-19 related illness.
There were 590 total patients hospitalized with COVID-19 with 50 patients in intensive care units, 11 patients intubated, 332 (56%) patients that were reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 9,091
- Total Cases: 1,869,603
- New Deaths: 45
- Total Deaths: 20,251
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 1,176
- Total Cases: 170,999
- New Deaths: 13
- Total Deaths: 1,395
Vaccinations:
- Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,481,504
- First booster doses administered: 3,243,110
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 869
- Total Confirmed Cases: 156,846
- New Deaths: 5
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,907
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 413
- Total Confirmed Cases: 36,179
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 385
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 103
- Total Confirmed Cases: 13,269
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 164
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 297
- Total Confirmed Cases: 31,605
- New Deaths: -1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 412