BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 45 new confirmed deaths and 9,091 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts this week.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 1,009
  • 5-9 years: 603
  • 10-14 years: 707
  • 15-19 years: 1,194
  • 20-29 years: 2,401
  • 30-39 years: 2,261
  • 40-49 years: 1,775
  • 50-59 years: 1,970
  • 60-69 years: 1,800
  • 70-79 years: 1,283
  • 80+ years: 927

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 128,592 new tests were performed with an overall of 47,511,468 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 13,131 new individuals have tested positive with 5,173,392 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 7.48%

Hospitalizations:

On September 20, there were 194 patients hospitalized primarily for COVID-19 related illness.

There were 590 total patients hospitalized with COVID-19 with 50 patients in intensive care units, 11 patients intubated, 332 (56%) patients that were reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 9,091
  • Total Cases: 1,869,603
  • New Deaths: 45
  • Total Deaths: 20,251

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 1,176
  • Total Cases: 170,999
  • New Deaths: 13
  • Total Deaths: 1,395

Vaccinations:

  • Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,481,504
  • First booster doses administered: 3,243,110

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 869
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 156,846
  • New Deaths: 5
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,907

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 413
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 36,179
  • New Deaths: 2
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 385

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 103
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 13,269
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 164

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 297
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 31,605
  • New Deaths: -1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 412