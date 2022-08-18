BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 47 new confirmed deaths and 8,224 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts this week.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 1,259
  • 5-9 years: 512
  • 10-14 years: 406
  • 15-19 years: 642
  • 20-29 years: 2,676
  • 30-39 years: 2,819
  • 40-49 years: 2,232
  • 50-59 years: 2,406
  • 60-69 years: 1,984
  • 70-79 years: 1,393
  • 80+ years: 913

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 117,195 new tests were performed with an overall of 46,932,454 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 11,597 new individuals have tested positive with 5,114,991 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 7.84%

Hospitalizations:

On August 9, there were 176 patients hospitalized primarily for COVID-19 related illness.

There are 582 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 64 patients that are in intensive care units, 24 patients intubated, 342 (59%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 8,224
  • Total Cases: 1,830,211
  • New Deaths: 47
  • Total Deaths: 20,025

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 845
  • Total Cases: 166,243
  • New Deaths: 10
  • Total Deaths: 1,317

Vaccinations:

  • Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,443,777
  • First booster doses administered: 3,187,389

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 837
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 152,827
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,882

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 184
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 35,048
  • New Deaths: -1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 377

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 93
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 12,874
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 159

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 226
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 30,480
  • New Deaths: 2
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 409