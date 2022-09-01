BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 49 new confirmed deaths and 7,790 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts this week.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 1,181
  • 5-9 years: 454
  • 10-14 years: 358
  • 15-19 years: 532
  • 20-29 years: 2,419
  • 30-39 years: 2,574
  • 40-49 years: 1,902
  • 50-59 years: 2,188
  • 60-69 years: 1,965
  • 70-79 years: 1,345
  • 80+ years: 886

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 109,815 new tests were performed with an overall of 47,155,495 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 10,380 new individuals have tested positive with 5,138,005 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 7.61%

Hospitalizations:

On August 30, there were 199 patients hospitalized primarily for COVID-19 related illness.

There were 606 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 with 56 patients in intensive care units, 21 patients intubated, 382 (63%) patients that were reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 7,790
  • Total Cases: 1,845,953
  • New Deaths: 49
  • Total Deaths: 20,112

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 952
  • Total Cases: 168,039
  • New Deaths: 24
  • Total Deaths: 1,351

Vaccinations:

  • Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,454,534
  • First booster doses administered: 3,206,623

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 773
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 154,499
  • New Deaths: 10
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,892

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 174
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 35,379
  • New Deaths: 2
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 380

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 91
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 13,024
  • New Deaths: 2
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 161

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 187
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 30,889
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 409