BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 49 new confirmed deaths and 7,790 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts this week.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 1,181

5-9 years: 454

10-14 years: 358

15-19 years: 532

20-29 years: 2,419

30-39 years: 2,574

40-49 years: 1,902

50-59 years: 2,188

60-69 years: 1,965

70-79 years: 1,345

80+ years: 886

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 109,815 new tests were performed with an overall of 47,155,495 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 10,380 new individuals have tested positive with 5,138,005 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 7.61%

Hospitalizations:

On August 30, there were 199 patients hospitalized primarily for COVID-19 related illness.

There were 606 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 with 56 patients in intensive care units, 21 patients intubated, 382 (63%) patients that were reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 7,790

Total Cases: 1,845,953

New Deaths: 49

Total Deaths: 20,112

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 952

Total Cases: 168,039

New Deaths: 24

Total Deaths: 1,351

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,454,534

First booster doses administered: 3,206,623

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 773

Total Confirmed Cases: 154,499

New Deaths: 10

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,892

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 174

Total Confirmed Cases: 35,379

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 380

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 91

Total Confirmed Cases: 13,024

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 161

Berkshire County: