BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 49 new confirmed deaths and 7,790 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts this week.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 1,181
- 5-9 years: 454
- 10-14 years: 358
- 15-19 years: 532
- 20-29 years: 2,419
- 30-39 years: 2,574
- 40-49 years: 1,902
- 50-59 years: 2,188
- 60-69 years: 1,965
- 70-79 years: 1,345
- 80+ years: 886
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 109,815 new tests were performed with an overall of 47,155,495 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 10,380 new individuals have tested positive with 5,138,005 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 7.61%
Hospitalizations:
On August 30, there were 199 patients hospitalized primarily for COVID-19 related illness.
There were 606 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 with 56 patients in intensive care units, 21 patients intubated, 382 (63%) patients that were reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 7,790
- Total Cases: 1,845,953
- New Deaths: 49
- Total Deaths: 20,112
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 952
- Total Cases: 168,039
- New Deaths: 24
- Total Deaths: 1,351
Vaccinations:
- Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,454,534
- First booster doses administered: 3,206,623
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 773
- Total Confirmed Cases: 154,499
- New Deaths: 10
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,892
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 174
- Total Confirmed Cases: 35,379
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 380
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 91
- Total Confirmed Cases: 13,024
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 161
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 187
- Total Confirmed Cases: 30,889
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 409