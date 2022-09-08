BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 57 new confirmed deaths and 6,623 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts this week.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 1,063

5-9 years: 435

10-14 years: 376

15-19 years: 555

20-29 years: 2,135

30-39 years: 2,419

40-49 years: 1,803

50-59 years: 2,094

60-69 years: 1,906

70-79 years: 1,302

80+ years: 846

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 102,127 new tests were performed with an overall of 47,257,622 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 8,996 new individuals have tested positive with 5,147,001 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 7.13%

Hospitalizations:

On September 6, there were 166 patients hospitalized primarily for COVID-19 related illness.

There were 573 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 with 55 patients in intensive care units, 15 patients intubated, 347 (61%) patients that were reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 6,623

Total Cases: 1,852,576

New Deaths: 57

Total Deaths: 20,169

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 716

Total Cases: 168,755

New Deaths: 16

Total Deaths: 1,367

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,458,137

First booster doses administered: 3,212,933

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 586

Total Confirmed Cases: 155,085

New Deaths: 5

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,897

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 161

Total Confirmed Cases: 35,540

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 382

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 54

Total Confirmed Cases: 13,078

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 163

Berkshire County: