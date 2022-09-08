BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 57 new confirmed deaths and 6,623 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts this week.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 1,063
- 5-9 years: 435
- 10-14 years: 376
- 15-19 years: 555
- 20-29 years: 2,135
- 30-39 years: 2,419
- 40-49 years: 1,803
- 50-59 years: 2,094
- 60-69 years: 1,906
- 70-79 years: 1,302
- 80+ years: 846
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 102,127 new tests were performed with an overall of 47,257,622 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 8,996 new individuals have tested positive with 5,147,001 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 7.13%
Hospitalizations:
On September 6, there were 166 patients hospitalized primarily for COVID-19 related illness.
There were 573 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 with 55 patients in intensive care units, 15 patients intubated, 347 (61%) patients that were reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 6,623
- Total Cases: 1,852,576
- New Deaths: 57
- Total Deaths: 20,169
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 716
- Total Cases: 168,755
- New Deaths: 16
- Total Deaths: 1,367
Vaccinations:
- Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,458,137
- First booster doses administered: 3,212,933
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 586
- Total Confirmed Cases: 155,085
- New Deaths: 5
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,897
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 161
- Total Confirmed Cases: 35,540
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 382
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 54
- Total Confirmed Cases: 13,078
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 163
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 191
- Total Confirmed Cases: 31,080
- New Deaths: 4
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 413