BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 86 new confirmed deaths and 7,318 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts this week.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 916
  • 5-9 years: 333
  • 10-14 years: 296
  • 15-19 years: 373
  • 20-29 years: 1,509
  • 30-39 years: 1,863
  • 40-49 years: 1,508
  • 50-59 years: 1,877
  • 60-69 years: 2,008
  • 70-79 years: 1,694
  • 80+ years: 1,294

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 118,701 new tests were performed with an overall of 48,094,193 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 13,178 new individuals have tested positive with 5,235,581 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 6.51%

Hospitalizations:

On October 25, there were 239 patients hospitalized primarily for COVID-19 related illness.

There were 764 total patients hospitalized with COVID-19 with 61 patients in intensive care units, 23 patients intubated, 488 (64%) patients that were reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 7,318
  • Total Cases: 1,909,721
  • New Deaths: 86
  • Total Deaths: 20,545

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 1,095
  • New Deaths: 14
  • Total Deaths: 1,478

Vaccinations:

  • Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,545,298
  • First booster doses administered: 3,325,538
  • Second booster doses administered: 1,103,091

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 605
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 160,719
  • New Deaths: 14
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,953

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 178
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 37,265
  • New Deaths: 3
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 395

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 84
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 13,773
  • New Deaths: -1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 169

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 212
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 32,762
  • New Deaths: 4
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 422