BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 86 new confirmed deaths and 7,318 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts this week.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 916
- 5-9 years: 333
- 10-14 years: 296
- 15-19 years: 373
- 20-29 years: 1,509
- 30-39 years: 1,863
- 40-49 years: 1,508
- 50-59 years: 1,877
- 60-69 years: 2,008
- 70-79 years: 1,694
- 80+ years: 1,294
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 118,701 new tests were performed with an overall of 48,094,193 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 13,178 new individuals have tested positive with 5,235,581 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 6.51%
Hospitalizations:
On October 25, there were 239 patients hospitalized primarily for COVID-19 related illness.
There were 764 total patients hospitalized with COVID-19 with 61 patients in intensive care units, 23 patients intubated, 488 (64%) patients that were reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 7,318
- Total Cases: 1,909,721
- New Deaths: 86
- Total Deaths: 20,545
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 1,095
- New Deaths: 14
- Total Deaths: 1,478
Vaccinations:
- Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,545,298
- First booster doses administered: 3,325,538
- Second booster doses administered: 1,103,091
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 605
- Total Confirmed Cases: 160,719
- New Deaths: 14
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,953
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 178
- Total Confirmed Cases: 37,265
- New Deaths: 3
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 395
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 84
- Total Confirmed Cases: 13,773
- New Deaths: -1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 169
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 212
- Total Confirmed Cases: 32,762
- New Deaths: 4
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 422