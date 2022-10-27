BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 86 new confirmed deaths and 7,318 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts this week.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 916

5-9 years: 333

10-14 years: 296

15-19 years: 373

20-29 years: 1,509

30-39 years: 1,863

40-49 years: 1,508

50-59 years: 1,877

60-69 years: 2,008

70-79 years: 1,694

80+ years: 1,294

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 118,701 new tests were performed with an overall of 48,094,193 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 13,178 new individuals have tested positive with 5,235,581 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 6.51%

Hospitalizations:

On October 25, there were 239 patients hospitalized primarily for COVID-19 related illness.

There were 764 total patients hospitalized with COVID-19 with 61 patients in intensive care units, 23 patients intubated, 488 (64%) patients that were reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 7,318

Total Cases: 1,909,721

New Deaths: 86

Total Deaths: 20,545

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 1,095

New Deaths: 14

Total Deaths: 1,478

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,545,298

First booster doses administered: 3,325,538

Second booster doses administered: 1,103,091

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 605

Total Confirmed Cases: 160,719

New Deaths: 14

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,953

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 178

Total Confirmed Cases: 37,265

New Deaths: 3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 395

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 84

Total Confirmed Cases: 13,773

New Deaths: -1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 169

Berkshire County: