BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 58 new confirmed deaths and 7,408 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts this week.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 997

5-9 years: 363

10-14 years: 366

15-19 years: 454

20-29 years: 1,772

30-39 years: 2,087

40-49 years: 1,653

50-59 years: 2,096

60-69 years: 2,341

70-79 years: 1,881

80+ years: 1,356

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 115,032 new tests were performed with an overall of 47,975,492 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 11,298 new individuals have tested positive with 5,222,403 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 7.31%

Hospitalizations:

On October 18, there were 253 patients hospitalized primarily for COVID-19 related illness.

There were 868 total patients hospitalized with COVID-19 with 85 patients in intensive care units, 34 patients intubated, 539 (62%) patients that were reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 7,408

Total Cases: 1,902,403

New Deaths: 58

Total Deaths: 20,459

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 969

New Deaths: 24

Total Deaths: 1,464

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,532,574

First booster doses administered: 3,306,489

Second booster doses administered: 1,023,603

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 686

Total Confirmed Cases: 160,114

New Deaths: 8

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,939

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 200

Total Confirmed Cases: 37,087

New Deaths: 3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 392

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 105

Total Confirmed Cases: 13,689

New Deaths: 3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 170

Berkshire County: