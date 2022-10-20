BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 58 new confirmed deaths and 7,408 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts this week.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 997
- 5-9 years: 363
- 10-14 years: 366
- 15-19 years: 454
- 20-29 years: 1,772
- 30-39 years: 2,087
- 40-49 years: 1,653
- 50-59 years: 2,096
- 60-69 years: 2,341
- 70-79 years: 1,881
- 80+ years: 1,356
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 115,032 new tests were performed with an overall of 47,975,492 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 11,298 new individuals have tested positive with 5,222,403 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 7.31%
Hospitalizations:
On October 18, there were 253 patients hospitalized primarily for COVID-19 related illness.
There were 868 total patients hospitalized with COVID-19 with 85 patients in intensive care units, 34 patients intubated, 539 (62%) patients that were reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 7,408
- Total Cases: 1,902,403
- New Deaths: 58
- Total Deaths: 20,459
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 969
- New Deaths: 24
- Total Deaths: 1,464
Vaccinations:
- Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,532,574
- First booster doses administered: 3,306,489
- Second booster doses administered: 1,023,603
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 686
- Total Confirmed Cases: 160,114
- New Deaths: 8
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,939
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 200
- Total Confirmed Cases: 37,087
- New Deaths: 3
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 392
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 105
- Total Confirmed Cases: 13,689
- New Deaths: 3
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 170
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 235
- Total Confirmed Cases: 32,550
- New Deaths: 3
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 418