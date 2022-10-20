BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 58 new confirmed deaths and 7,408 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts this week.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 997
  • 5-9 years: 363
  • 10-14 years: 366
  • 15-19 years: 454
  • 20-29 years: 1,772
  • 30-39 years: 2,087
  • 40-49 years: 1,653
  • 50-59 years: 2,096
  • 60-69 years: 2,341
  • 70-79 years: 1,881
  • 80+ years: 1,356

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 115,032 new tests were performed with an overall of 47,975,492 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 11,298 new individuals have tested positive with 5,222,403 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 7.31%

Hospitalizations:

On October 18, there were 253 patients hospitalized primarily for COVID-19 related illness.

There were 868 total patients hospitalized with COVID-19 with 85 patients in intensive care units, 34 patients intubated, 539 (62%) patients that were reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 7,408
  • Total Cases: 1,902,403
  • New Deaths: 58
  • Total Deaths: 20,459

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 969
  • New Deaths: 24
  • Total Deaths: 1,464

Vaccinations:

  • Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,532,574
  • First booster doses administered: 3,306,489
  • Second booster doses administered: 1,023,603

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 686
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 160,114
  • New Deaths: 8
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,939

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 200
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 37,087
  • New Deaths: 3
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 392

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 105
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 13,689
  • New Deaths: 3
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 170

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 235
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 32,550
  • New Deaths: 3
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 418