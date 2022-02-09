SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The state is back on the recovery after the January brought the highest surge in COVID case since the start of the pandemic.

During the first week of January the state was averaging over 23,000 cases each day. The most recent data showing the average below 3,000.

22News spoke with a doctor from Baystate who said because omicron was highly contagious, it ran it’s course quickly, which explains the steep drop. Hospitalizations are mimicking the case decline.

Dr. Armando Paez, Chief Division of Infectious Diseases at Baystate states, “It has really trended down. Maybe about mid January or first week of January we peaked with more than 300. Right now were around 150 hospitalized COVID cases.”

Those local hospitalization numbers are on track with the state numbers. In total, across the the commonwealth just over 1300 people are currently in the hospital with the virus and roughly 200 are in critical care.

The 7-day positivity rate is below 5 percent. At January’s peak it was over 23 percent.