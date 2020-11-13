Massachusetts COVID clusters by type of exposure

(WWLP) – The weekly Massachusetts Department of Health report identifies cases of clusters. The following information is posted every Thursday by 5 p.m.
New Clusters (identified 10/11 – 11-7)
- Household: 4,469
- Long Term Care Facilities: 70
- Child Care: 47
- 24/7 Congregate Settings: 33
- Industrial Settings: 23
- K-12 Schools: 22
- Restaurants & Food Courts: 22
- Social Gatherings: 21
- Organized Athletics/Camps: 14
- Colleges & Universities: 13
- Retail & Services: 13
- Senior Living: 11
- Hospitals: 10
- Other Healthcare: 9
- Offices: 8
- Other Workplaces: 8
- Corrections: 6
- Places of Worship: 6
- Other Food Establishments: 5
- Recreation/Cultural: 3
- Other: 2
- Shelters: 2
- Travel & Lodging: 1
Total Clusters by Setting
- Household: 6,190
- Long Term Care Facilities: 170
- Child Care: 81
- Industrial Settings: 55
- 24/7 Congregate Settings: 45
- K-12 Schools: 43
- Social Gatherings: 41
- Restaurants & Food Courts: 39
- Organized Athletics/Camps: 38
- Senior Living: 29
- Hospitals: 24
- Retail & Services: 24
- Colleges & Universities: 22
- Other Healthcare: 20
- Other Workplaces: 19
- Places of Worship: 16
- Offices: 12
- Corrections: 11
- Other Food Establishments: 10
- Recreation/Cultural: 10
- Other: 7
- Travel & Lodging: 5
- Shelters: 3
Clusters Within Long-Term Care Facilities
- A confirmed case is defined as a staff or resident with a new positive COVID-19 test result.
- Confirmed cases are reported by each facility in aggregate, at least once a week, and are assigned to the week in which the data are submitted.
- A “new” cluster is defined as two or more confirmed cases in a facility that has not reported a confirmed case in the prior 4 weeks.
- A cluster is deemed closed when a facility has gone two incubation periods (28 days) without reporting a confirmed case among staff or residents.
Household Clusters
- A household “cluster” is defined as two or more confirmed Massachusetts cases, who reside at the same address with COVID-19 infection within 28 days of each other, and who are not associated with another cluster.
- The date assigned to each confirmed case’s event is that of the first positive lab date.
- A cluster is deemed closed once two incubation periods (28 days) have passed from the last confirmed case.
All Other Clusters
- All other “clusters” are defined as two or more confirmed Massachusetts cases with a common exposure.
- The date assigned to each confirmed case’s event is that of the first positive lab date.
- The date assigned to each contact is that of the date they were linked to the cluster.
- A cluster is deemed closed once two incubation periods (28 days) have passed from the last confirmed case.