Massachusetts COVID clusters by type of exposure

Coronavirus Local Impact
Posted: / Updated:

(WWLP) – The weekly Massachusetts Department of Health report identifies cases of clusters. The following information is posted every Thursday by 5 p.m.

New Clusters (identified 10/11 – 11-7)

  • Household: 4,469
  • Long Term Care Facilities: 70
  • Child Care: 47
  • 24/7 Congregate Settings: 33
  • Industrial Settings: 23
  • K-12 Schools: 22
  • Restaurants & Food Courts: 22
  • Social Gatherings: 21
  • Organized Athletics/Camps: 14
  • Colleges & Universities: 13
  • Retail & Services: 13
  • Senior Living: 11
  • Hospitals: 10
  • Other Healthcare: 9
  • Offices: 8
  • Other Workplaces: 8
  • Corrections: 6
  • Places of Worship: 6
  • Other Food Establishments: 5
  • Recreation/Cultural: 3
  • Other: 2
  • Shelters: 2
  • Travel & Lodging: 1

Total Clusters by Setting

  • Household: 6,190
  • Long Term Care Facilities: 170
  • Child Care: 81
  • Industrial Settings: 55
  • 24/7 Congregate Settings: 45
  • K-12 Schools: 43
  • Social Gatherings: 41
  • Restaurants & Food Courts: 39
  • Organized Athletics/Camps: 38
  • Senior Living: 29
  • Hospitals: 24
  • Retail & Services: 24
  • Colleges & Universities: 22
  • Other Healthcare: 20
  • Other Workplaces: 19
  • Places of Worship: 16
  • Offices: 12
  • Corrections: 11
  • Other Food Establishments: 10
  • Recreation/Cultural: 10
  • Other: 7
  • Travel & Lodging: 5
  • Shelters: 3

Clusters Within Long-Term Care Facilities

  • A confirmed case is defined as a staff or resident with a new positive COVID-19 test result.
  • Confirmed cases are reported by each facility in aggregate, at least once a week, and are assigned to the week in which the data are submitted.
  • A “new” cluster is defined as two or more confirmed cases in a facility that has not reported a confirmed case in the prior 4 weeks.
  • A cluster is deemed closed when a facility has gone two incubation periods (28 days) without reporting a confirmed case among staff or residents.

Household Clusters

  • A household “cluster” is defined as two or more confirmed Massachusetts cases, who reside at the same address with COVID-19 infection within 28 days of each other, and who are not associated with another cluster.
  • The date assigned to each confirmed case’s event is that of the first positive lab date.
  • A cluster is deemed closed once two incubation periods (28 days) have passed from the last confirmed case.

All Other Clusters

  • All other “clusters” are defined as two or more confirmed Massachusetts cases with a common exposure.
  • The date assigned to each confirmed case’s event is that of the first positive lab date.
  • The date assigned to each contact is that of the date they were linked to the cluster.
  • A cluster is deemed closed once two incubation periods (28 days) have passed from the last confirmed case.

