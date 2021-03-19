Massachusetts COVID data shows most new cases since February 25

BOSTON (SHNS) – Declines in new daily COVID-19 cases, deaths, and hospitalizations since the start of March are among the factors the Baker administration cited Thursday in saying that the state will move, as planned, to the next step of its reopening plan next Monday and ease up on travel and gathering restrictions at the same time.

COVID-19 figures the Department of Public Health reported Thursday were partially aligned with those trends. At 592, the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients is down 28 from yesterday and 183 from March 1. The seven-day average of confirmed deaths stands at 27.1, down from 44 on March 1.

Thursday’s 1,857 new cases — from 106,850 new tests, the most of any day in the past week — represents the highest daily total since Feb. 25, according to DPH data. The DPH on Thursday also reported 27 recent COVID-19 deaths.

At 1.93 percent, the seven-day average positive test rate is above its March 1 level of 1.86 percent and below the 3.32 percent level where it stood as of Feb. 1.

Barnstable County saw an uptick in new cases over the past week, according to health officials there, and Sen. Julian Cyr said Tuesday’s announcement that the P.1 COVID-19 variant, first identified in Brazil, had been detected in a Barnstable County woman is “a great concern.”

“P.1 is a variant that is infectious, and the P.1. variant may also be possible to reinfect those who have already had a COVID-19 infection, so we are watching this very closely. This is the first confirmed variant of P.1. that has been detected here, and it likely indicates a broader spread of P.1 in Barnstable County and across the commonwealth,” Cyr said.

K-12 schools in Massachusetts also reported 669 new cases of COVID-19 in the week of March 11 to March 17. The weekly report from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, posted Thursday, shows 476 new cases among students engaged in hybrid or in-person learning and 193 cases among staff with building access. Brockton had the most staff cases, with 16, and the highest number of student cases was Braintree’s 16. Last week, schools reported a total of 523 new cases among staff and students, up from 476 the week before that.