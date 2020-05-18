Massachusetts Department of Public Health release guidelines as churches prepare to re-open

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – With houses of worship potentially re-opening, The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has released new safety standards for churches.

Those new standards will mean a reduced number of people allowed in church buildings at one time, and spacing between those worshipers.

The guidelines require that houses of worship limit their capacity to 40%. Also, worshipers will have to be seated at least six feet apart from people not in their household as well as wear a mask. Coffee hours and other social gatherings before and after services will be prohibited.

The guidelines make some recommendations in order to make these capacity limits work. That could include encouraging the faithful sign up online in advance of a church service. Mass DPH is also recommending churches make additional precautions for collections and the distribution of communion.

Additional guidelines for Catholic churches in the Diocese of Springfield: Full list