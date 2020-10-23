Massachusetts Department of Public Health reports largest daily increase of COVID-19 cases in months

(WWLP) – Five new western Massachusetts communities are now classified as “high-risk” as the state department of public health reported its largest daily increase of COVID-19 case numbers in months Thursday.

Fourteen communities statewide elevated to high risk this week including Westfield, Chicopee, Monson, and Buckland.

Chicopee has reported 76 of its 740 total cases over the last 14 days with a positive test rate of 2.3 percent.

They join Springfield, Holyoke, and East Longmeadow as red western Massachusetts communities.

Two towns are heading in the right direction, though. Amherst and Sunderland dropped out of high-risk territory this week.

This is the fourth week in a row Springfield has been listed in the red zone.

In the last two weeks, Buckland had five cases, Chicopee had 76, East Longmeadow had 21, Holyoke had 73 Monson had 10, Springfield had 260 and Westfield had 52, the DPH data shows. The map also has the following areas listed as yellow:

Agawam

Amherst

Belchertown

Easthampton

Granby

Ludlow

Palmer

Southwick

Ware

West Springfield

Wilbraham

Longmeadow, Northampton, Pittsfield, and South Hadley are listed as green. Statewide, 77 communities are now considered high risk. Last week, there were 63.

The new distinctions come as the state reported 986 new cases of coronavirus and 30 additional deaths Thursday alone; 109 of those cases and four deaths came from western Massachusetts.

Hampden county has the majority with 86 of those new cases and all four deaths. In total, 143,927 bay staters have been infected and 9,589 have died.