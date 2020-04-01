Massachusetts DPH: 122 deaths reported out of 7,738 cases of COVID-19

BOSTON (WWLP) — The Department of Public Health reports Tuesday that are now 7,738 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 122 deaths.

According to the DPH, 51,738 individuals have been tested. There are 4,803 new cases for a total of 7,738. There are 33 new deaths were reported for a total of 122.

Coronavirus cases by county:

Barnstable 255

Berkshire 183

Bristol 366

Dukes and Nantucket 11

Essex 885

Franklin 72

Hampden 475

Hampshire 81

Middlesex 1582

Norfolk 829

Plymouth 561

Suffolk 1624

Worcester 563

Unknown 251

Age groups reported with cases: