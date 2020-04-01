1  of  3
Massachusetts DPH: 122 deaths reported out of 7,738 cases of COVID-19
3:30PM: Governor Baker visits a field medical station being setup at DCU Center in Worcester
BOSTON (WWLP) — The Department of Public Health reports Tuesday that are now 7,738 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 122 deaths.

According to the DPH, 51,738 individuals have been tested. There are 4,803 new cases for a total of 7,738. There are 33 new deaths were reported for a total of 122.

Coronavirus cases by county:

  • Barnstable 255
  • Berkshire 183
  • Bristol 366
  • Dukes and Nantucket 11
  • Essex 885
  • Franklin 72
  • Hampden 475
  • Hampshire 81
  • Middlesex 1582
  • Norfolk 829
  • Plymouth 561
  • Suffolk 1624
  • Worcester 563
  • Unknown 251

Age groups reported with cases:

  • ≤19 years of age 155
  • 20-29 years of age 1236
  • 30-39 years of age 1347
  • 40-49 years of age 1295
  • 50-59 years of age 1513
  • 60-69 years of age 1093
  • ≥ 70 years of age 1095
  • Unknown 4

COVID-19 deaths in Massachusetts

COVID-19: Reported cases in western Massachusetts

