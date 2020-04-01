Massachusetts DPH: 122 deaths reported out of 7,738 cases of COVID-19

BOSTON (WWLP) — The Department of Public Health reports Tuesday that are now 7,738 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 122 deaths.
According to the DPH, 51,738 individuals have been tested. There are 4,803 new cases for a total of 7,738. There are 33 new deaths were reported for a total of 122.
Coronavirus cases by county:
- Barnstable 255
- Berkshire 183
- Bristol 366
- Dukes and Nantucket 11
- Essex 885
- Franklin 72
- Hampden 475
- Hampshire 81
- Middlesex 1582
- Norfolk 829
- Plymouth 561
- Suffolk 1624
- Worcester 563
- Unknown 251
Age groups reported with cases:
- ≤19 years of age 155
- 20-29 years of age 1236
- 30-39 years of age 1347
- 40-49 years of age 1295
- 50-59 years of age 1513
- 60-69 years of age 1093
- ≥ 70 years of age 1095
- Unknown 4