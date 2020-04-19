Massachusetts DPH: 1,706 deaths reported out of 38,077 cases of COVID-19

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports Sunday there are now 38,077 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 1,706 deaths.

According to the DPH, 162,241 individuals have been tested. There are 1,705 new confirmed cases for a total of 38,077 in the state. There are also 146 new deaths reported Saturday for a total of 1,706.

Coronavirus cases by county:

Barnstable: 632

Berkshire: 387

Bristol: 1,731

Dukes: 14

Essex: 5,153

Franklin: 181

Hampden: 2,337

Hampshire: 317

Middlesex: 8,737

Nantucket: 9

Norfolk: 3,789

Plymouth: 2,832

Suffolk: 8,074

Worcester: 3,069

Unknown: 815

Age groups reported with cases: