Massachusetts DPH: 1,706 deaths reported out of 38,077 cases of COVID-19

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports Sunday there are now 38,077 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 1,706 deaths.
According to the DPH, 162,241 individuals have been tested. There are 1,705 new confirmed cases for a total of 38,077 in the state. There are also 146 new deaths reported Saturday for a total of 1,706.
Coronavirus cases by county:
- Barnstable: 632
- Berkshire: 387
- Bristol: 1,731
- Dukes: 14
- Essex: 5,153
- Franklin: 181
- Hampden: 2,337
- Hampshire: 317
- Middlesex: 8,737
- Nantucket: 9
- Norfolk: 3,789
- Plymouth: 2,832
- Suffolk: 8,074
- Worcester: 3,069
- Unknown: 815
Age groups reported with cases:
- ≤19 years of age: 899
- 20-29 years of age: 4,483
- 30-39 years of age: 5,483
- 40-49 years of age: 5,517
- 50-59 years of age: 6,687
- 60-69 years of age: 5,315
- 70-79 years of age: 3,767
- ≥ 80 years of age: 5,634
- Unknown: 292