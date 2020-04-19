1  of  2
Massachusetts DPH: 1,706 deaths reported out of 38,077 cases of COVID-19 HHS: 60 veteran deaths at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, 50 had COVID-19
President Trump, White House coronavirus task force hold Sunday briefing
Coronavirus Local Impact
BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports Sunday there are now 38,077 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 1,706 deaths.

According to the DPH, 162,241 individuals have been tested. There are 1,705 new confirmed cases for a total of 38,077 in the state. There are also 146 new deaths reported Saturday for a total of 1,706.

Coronavirus cases by county:

  • Barnstable: 632
  • Berkshire: 387
  • Bristol: 1,731
  • Dukes: 14
  • Essex: 5,153
  • Franklin: 181
  • Hampden: 2,337
  • Hampshire: 317
  • Middlesex: 8,737
  • Nantucket: 9
  • Norfolk: 3,789
  • Plymouth: 2,832
  • Suffolk: 8,074
  • Worcester: 3,069
  • Unknown: 815

Age groups reported with cases:

  • ≤19 years of age: 899
  • 20-29 years of age: 4,483
  • 30-39 years of age: 5,483
  • 40-49 years of age: 5,517
  • 50-59 years of age: 6,687
  • 60-69 years of age: 5,315
  • 70-79 years of age: 3,767
  • ≥ 80 years of age: 5,634
  • Unknown: 292
LIST: COVID-19 case numbers in western Massachusetts

COVID-19 deaths in Massachusetts

