Massachusetts DPH: 192 deaths reported out of 10,402 cases of COVID-19

Coronavirus Local Impact
Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (WWLP) — The Department of Public Health reports Tuesday that are now 10,402 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 192 deaths.

According to the DPH, 62,962 individuals have been tested. There are 1,436 new cases for a total of 10,402. There are 38 new deaths were reported for a total of 192.

Coronavirus cases by county:

  • Barnstable 314
  • Berkshire 240
  • Bristol 517
  • Dukes 7
  • Essex 1238
  • Franklin 89
  • Hampden 661
  • Hampshire 114
  • Middlesex 2202
  • Nantucket 9
  • Norfolk 1045
  • Plymouth 745
  • Suffolk 2183
  • Worcester 825
  • Unknown 213

Age groups reported with cases:

  • ≤19 years of age 226
  • 20-29 years of age 1571
  • 30-39 years of age 1776
  • 40-49 years of age 1712
  • 50-59 years of age 2022
  • 60-69 years of age 1439
  • ≥ 70 years of age 1653
  • Unknown 2
COVID-19 deaths in Massachusetts

COVID-19: Reported cases in western Massachusetts

