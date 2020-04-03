Massachusetts DPH: 192 deaths reported out of 10,402 cases of COVID-19

BOSTON (WWLP) — The Department of Public Health reports Tuesday that are now 10,402 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 192 deaths.

According to the DPH, 62,962 individuals have been tested. There are 1,436 new cases for a total of 10,402. There are 38 new deaths were reported for a total of 192.

Coronavirus cases by county:

Barnstable 314

Berkshire 240

Bristol 517

Dukes 7

Essex 1238

Franklin 89

Hampden 661

Hampshire 114

Middlesex 2202

Nantucket 9

Norfolk 1045

Plymouth 745

Suffolk 2183

Worcester 825

Unknown 213

Age groups reported with cases: