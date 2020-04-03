Massachusetts DPH: 192 deaths reported out of 10,402 cases of COVID-19

BOSTON (WWLP) — The Department of Public Health reports Tuesday that are now 10,402 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 192 deaths.
According to the DPH, 62,962 individuals have been tested. There are 1,436 new cases for a total of 10,402. There are 38 new deaths were reported for a total of 192.
Coronavirus cases by county:
- Barnstable 314
- Berkshire 240
- Bristol 517
- Dukes 7
- Essex 1238
- Franklin 89
- Hampden 661
- Hampshire 114
- Middlesex 2202
- Nantucket 9
- Norfolk 1045
- Plymouth 745
- Suffolk 2183
- Worcester 825
- Unknown 213
Age groups reported with cases:
- ≤19 years of age 226
- 20-29 years of age 1571
- 30-39 years of age 1776
- 40-49 years of age 1712
- 50-59 years of age 2022
- 60-69 years of age 1439
- ≥ 70 years of age 1653
- Unknown 2