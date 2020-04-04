Breaking News
2,008 people tested for COVID-19 by Baystate Health, 416 positive
Watch Live
Pres. Trump, White House coronavirus task force plan Saturday afternoon briefing
Closings and Delays
There are currently 5 active closings. Click for more details.

Massachusetts DPH: 216 deaths reported out of 11,736 cases of COVID-19

Coronavirus Local Impact

by: WWLP Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports Saturday that there are now 11,736 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 216 deaths.

According to the DPH, 68,800 individuals have been tested. There are 1,334 new confirmed cases for a total of 11,736 in the state. There are 24 new deaths reported Saturday for a total of 216.

Coronavirus cases by county:

  • Barnstable: 330
  • Berkshire: 253
  • Bristol: 601
  • Dukes and Nantucket: 7
  • Essex: 1,400
  • Franklin: 95
  • Hampden: 733
  • Hampshire: 125
  • Middlesex: 2,468
  • Norfolk: 9
  • Plymouth: 1,199
  • Suffolk: 898
  • Worcester: 2,429
  • Unknown: 274

Age groups reported with cases:

  • ≤19 years of age: 275
  • 20-29 years of age: 1,716
  • 30-39 years of age: 1,964
  • 40-49 years of age: 1,941
  • 50-59 years of age: 2,312
  • 60-69 years of age: 1,620
  • ≥ 70 years of age: 1,907
  • Unknown: 1

COVID-19 deaths in Massachusetts

COVID-19: Reported cases in western Massachusetts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories