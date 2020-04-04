Massachusetts DPH: 216 deaths reported out of 11,736 cases of COVID-19

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports Saturday that there are now 11,736 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 216 deaths.

According to the DPH, 68,800 individuals have been tested. There are 1,334 new confirmed cases for a total of 11,736 in the state. There are 24 new deaths reported Saturday for a total of 216.

Coronavirus cases by county:

Barnstable: 330

Berkshire: 253

Bristol: 601

Dukes and Nantucket: 7

Essex: 1,400

Franklin: 95

Hampden: 733

Hampshire: 125

Middlesex: 2,468

Norfolk: 9

Plymouth: 1,199

Suffolk: 898

Worcester: 2,429

Unknown: 274

Age groups reported with cases: