Massachusetts DPH: 216 deaths reported out of 11,736 cases of COVID-19

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports Saturday that there are now 11,736 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 216 deaths.
According to the DPH, 68,800 individuals have been tested. There are 1,334 new confirmed cases for a total of 11,736 in the state. There are 24 new deaths reported Saturday for a total of 216.
Coronavirus cases by county:
- Barnstable: 330
- Berkshire: 253
- Bristol: 601
- Dukes and Nantucket: 7
- Essex: 1,400
- Franklin: 95
- Hampden: 733
- Hampshire: 125
- Middlesex: 2,468
- Norfolk: 9
- Plymouth: 1,199
- Suffolk: 898
- Worcester: 2,429
- Unknown: 274
Age groups reported with cases:
- ≤19 years of age: 275
- 20-29 years of age: 1,716
- 30-39 years of age: 1,964
- 40-49 years of age: 1,941
- 50-59 years of age: 2,312
- 60-69 years of age: 1,620
- ≥ 70 years of age: 1,907
- Unknown: 1