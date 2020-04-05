1  of  3
Massachusetts DPH: 231 deaths reported out of 12,500 cases of COVID-19 Baystate Health: 437 positive COVID-19 cases, 2,076 tested 22 veterans now dead at Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke, 18 staff members test positive for COVID-19
BOSTON (WWLP) – As of Sunday, the Department of Public Health reports there are now 12,500 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 231 deaths.

According to the DPH, 71,937 individuals have been tested. There are 764 new confirmed cases for a total of 12,500 in the state. There are 15 new deaths reported Sunday for a total of 231.

Coronavirus cases by county:

  • Barnstable: 347
  • Berkshire: 258
  • Bristol: 659
  • Dukes: 8
  • Essex: 1,506
  • Franklin: 100
  • Hampden: 768
  • Hampshire: 128
  • Middlesex: 2,632
  • Nantucket: 9
  • Norfolk: 1,271
  • Plymouth: 963
  • Suffolk: 2,658
  • Worcester: 978
  • Unknown: 215

Age groups reported with cases:

  • ≤19 years of age: 290
  • 20-29 years of age: 1,773
  • 30-39 years of age: 2,064
  • 40-49 years of age: 2,074
  • 50-59 years of age: 2,465
  • 60-69 years of age: 1,735
  • ≥ 70 years of age: 2,098
  • Unknown: 1

COVID-19 deaths in Massachusetts

COVID-19: Reported cases in western Massachusetts

