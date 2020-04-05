Massachusetts DPH: 231 deaths reported out of 12,500 cases of COVID-19

BOSTON (WWLP) – As of Sunday, the Department of Public Health reports there are now 12,500 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 231 deaths.
According to the DPH, 71,937 individuals have been tested. There are 764 new confirmed cases for a total of 12,500 in the state. There are 15 new deaths reported Sunday for a total of 231.
Coronavirus cases by county:
- Barnstable: 347
- Berkshire: 258
- Bristol: 659
- Dukes: 8
- Essex: 1,506
- Franklin: 100
- Hampden: 768
- Hampshire: 128
- Middlesex: 2,632
- Nantucket: 9
- Norfolk: 1,271
- Plymouth: 963
- Suffolk: 2,658
- Worcester: 978
- Unknown: 215
Age groups reported with cases:
- ≤19 years of age: 290
- 20-29 years of age: 1,773
- 30-39 years of age: 2,064
- 40-49 years of age: 2,074
- 50-59 years of age: 2,465
- 60-69 years of age: 1,735
- ≥ 70 years of age: 2,098
- Unknown: 1