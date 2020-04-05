Massachusetts DPH: 231 deaths reported out of 12,500 cases of COVID-19

BOSTON (WWLP) – As of Sunday, the Department of Public Health reports there are now 12,500 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 231 deaths.

According to the DPH, 71,937 individuals have been tested. There are 764 new confirmed cases for a total of 12,500 in the state. There are 15 new deaths reported Sunday for a total of 231.

Coronavirus cases by county:

Barnstable: 347

Berkshire: 258

Bristol: 659

Dukes: 8

Essex: 1,506

Franklin: 100

Hampden: 768

Hampshire: 128

Middlesex: 2,632

Nantucket: 9

Norfolk: 1,271

Plymouth: 963

Suffolk: 2,658

Worcester: 978

Unknown: 215

Age groups reported with cases: