Massachusetts DPH: 260 deaths reported out of 13,837 cases of COVID-19

BOSTON (WWLP) – As of Monday, the Department of Public Health reports there are now 13,837 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 260 deaths.
According to the DPH, 76,429 individuals have been tested. There are 1,337 new confirmed cases for a total of 13,837 in the state. There are 29 new deaths reported Sunday for a total of 260.
Coronavirus cases by county:
- Barnstable 383
- Berkshire 268
- Bristol 722
- Dukes 8
- Essex 1653
- Franklin 107
- Hampden 889
- Hampshire 147
- Middlesex 2950
- Nantucket 9
- Norfolk 1382
- Plymouth 1067
- Suffolk 2929
- Worcester 1077
- Unknown 246
Age groups reported with cases:
- ≤19 years of age 312
- 20-29 years of age 1876
- 30-39 years of age 2217
- 40-49 years of age 2245
- 50-59 years of age 2685
- 60-69 years of age 1922
- 70-79 years of age 1210
- ≥ 80 years of age 1370