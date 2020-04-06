Breaking News
Massachusetts DPH: 260 deaths reported out of 13,837 cases of COVID-19
Closings and Delays
There are currently 5 active closings. Click for more details.

Massachusetts DPH: 260 deaths reported out of 13,837 cases of COVID-19

Coronavirus Local Impact
Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (WWLP) – As of Monday, the Department of Public Health reports there are now 13,837 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 260 deaths.

According to the DPH, 76,429 individuals have been tested. There are 1,337 new confirmed cases for a total of 13,837 in the state. There are 29 new deaths reported Sunday for a total of 260.

Coronavirus cases by county:

  • Barnstable 383
  • Berkshire 268
  • Bristol 722
  • Dukes 8
  • Essex 1653
  • Franklin 107
  • Hampden 889
  • Hampshire 147
  • Middlesex 2950
  • Nantucket 9
  • Norfolk 1382
  • Plymouth 1067
  • Suffolk 2929
  • Worcester 1077
  • Unknown 246

Age groups reported with cases:

  • ≤19 years of age 312
  • 20-29 years of age 1876
  • 30-39 years of age 2217
  • 40-49 years of age 2245
  • 50-59 years of age 2685
  • 60-69 years of age 1922
  • 70-79 years of age 1210
  • ≥ 80 years of age 1370

COVID-19 deaths in Massachusetts

COVID-19: Reported cases in western Massachusetts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories