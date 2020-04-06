Massachusetts DPH: 260 deaths reported out of 13,837 cases of COVID-19

BOSTON (WWLP) – As of Monday, the Department of Public Health reports there are now 13,837 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 260 deaths.

According to the DPH, 76,429 individuals have been tested. There are 1,337 new confirmed cases for a total of 13,837 in the state. There are 29 new deaths reported Sunday for a total of 260.

Coronavirus cases by county:

Barnstable 383

Berkshire 268

Bristol 722

Dukes 8

Essex 1653

Franklin 107

Hampden 889

Hampshire 147

Middlesex 2950

Nantucket 9

Norfolk 1382

Plymouth 1067

Suffolk 2929

Worcester 1077

Unknown 246

Age groups reported with cases: