Massachusetts DPH: 33 new deaths reported out of 6,620 cases of COVID-19

BOSTON (WWLP) — The Department of Public Health reports Tuesday that are now 6,620 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 89 deaths.

According to the DPH, 46,935 individuals have been tested. There are 868 new cases for a total of 6,620. There are 33 new deaths were reported for a total of 89.

Coronavirus cases by county:

Barnstable 191

Berkshire 171

Bristol 306

Dukes and Nantucket 8

Essex 784

Franklin 61

Hampden 354

Hampshire 69

Middlesex 1340

Norfolk 738

Plymouth 459

Suffolk 1373

Worcester 433

Unknown 333

Age groups reported with cases:

≤19 years of age 137

20-29 years of age 1081

30-39 years of age 1181

40-49 years of age 1084

50-59 years of age 1280

60-69 years of age 925

≥ 70 years of age 924

Unknown

