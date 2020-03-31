BOSTON (WWLP) — The Department of Public Health reports Tuesday that are now 6,620 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 89 deaths.
According to the DPH, 46,935 individuals have been tested. There are 868 new cases for a total of 6,620. There are 33 new deaths were reported for a total of 89.
Coronavirus cases by county:
- Barnstable 191
- Berkshire 171
- Bristol 306
- Dukes and Nantucket 8
- Essex 784
- Franklin 61
- Hampden 354
- Hampshire 69
- Middlesex 1340
- Norfolk 738
- Plymouth 459
- Suffolk 1373
- Worcester 433
- Unknown 333
Age groups reported with cases:
- ≤19 years of age 137
- 20-29 years of age 1081
- 30-39 years of age 1181
- 40-49 years of age 1084
- 50-59 years of age 1280
- 60-69 years of age 925
- ≥ 70 years of age 924
- Unknown
COVID-19 deaths in Massachusetts
COVID-19: Reported cases in western Massachusetts
Latest News:
- Neal telephone town hall addresses COVID-19 constituent concerns
- Massachusetts DPH: 33 new deaths reported out of 6,620 cases of COVID-19
- Country music icon Ray Benson says he’s been diagnosed with coronavirus
- Amazon fires warehouse worker who led walkout over coronavirus
- Commissioner: Social Security, SSI benefits will be paid on time
Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.