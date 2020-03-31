1  of  3
Massachusetts DPH: 33 new deaths reported out of 6,620 cases of COVID-19

BOSTON (WWLP) — The Department of Public Health reports Tuesday that are now 6,620 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 89 deaths.

According to the DPH, 46,935 individuals have been tested. There are 868 new cases for a total of 6,620. There are 33 new deaths were reported for a total of 89.

Coronavirus cases by county:

  • Barnstable 191
  • Berkshire 171
  • Bristol 306
  • Dukes and Nantucket 8
  • Essex 784
  • Franklin 61
  • Hampden 354
  • Hampshire 69
  • Middlesex 1340
  • Norfolk 738
  • Plymouth 459
  • Suffolk 1373
  • Worcester 433
  • Unknown 333

Age groups reported with cases:

  • ≤19 years of age 137
  • 20-29 years of age 1081
  • 30-39 years of age 1181
  • 40-49 years of age 1084
  • 50-59 years of age 1280
  • 60-69 years of age 925
  • ≥ 70 years of age 924
  • Unknown

