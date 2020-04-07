Breaking News
Massachusetts DPH: 356 deaths reported out of 15,202 cases of COVID-19
BOSTON (WWLP) – As of Tuesday, the Department of Public Health reports there are now 15,202 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 356 deaths.

According to the DPH, 81,344 individuals have been tested. There are 1,365 new confirmed cases for a total of 15,202 in the state. There are 96 new deaths reported Tuesday for a total of 356.

Coronavirus cases by county:

  • Barnstable 405
  • Berkshire 278
  • Bristol 768
  • Dukes 9
  • Essex 1841
  • Franklin 118
  • Hampden 997
  • Hampshire 158
  • Middlesex 3187
  • Nantucket 9
  • Norfolk 1592
  • Plymouth 1194
  • Suffolk 3245
  • Worcester 1172
  • Unknown 229

Age groups reported with cases:

  • ≤19 years of age 338
  • 20-29 years of age 2013
  • 30-39 years of age 2389
  • 40-49 years of age 2408
  • 50-59 years of age 2886
  • 60-69 years of age 2148
  • 70-79 years of age 1381
  • ≥ 80 years of age 1639

COVID-19 deaths in Massachusetts

COVID-19: Reported cases in western Massachusetts

