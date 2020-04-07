Massachusetts DPH: 356 deaths reported out of 15,202 cases of COVID-19

BOSTON (WWLP) – As of Tuesday, the Department of Public Health reports there are now 15,202 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 356 deaths.

According to the DPH, 81,344 individuals have been tested. There are 1,365 new confirmed cases for a total of 15,202 in the state. There are 96 new deaths reported Tuesday for a total of 356.

Coronavirus cases by county:

Barnstable 405

Berkshire 278

Bristol 768

Dukes 9

Essex 1841

Franklin 118

Hampden 997

Hampshire 158

Middlesex 3187

Nantucket 9

Norfolk 1592

Plymouth 1194

Suffolk 3245

Worcester 1172

Unknown 229

Age groups reported with cases: