Massachusetts DPH: 356 deaths reported out of 15,202 cases of COVID-19

BOSTON (WWLP) – As of Tuesday, the Department of Public Health reports there are now 15,202 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 356 deaths.
According to the DPH, 81,344 individuals have been tested. There are 1,365 new confirmed cases for a total of 15,202 in the state. There are 96 new deaths reported Tuesday for a total of 356.
Coronavirus cases by county:
- Barnstable 405
- Berkshire 278
- Bristol 768
- Dukes 9
- Essex 1841
- Franklin 118
- Hampden 997
- Hampshire 158
- Middlesex 3187
- Nantucket 9
- Norfolk 1592
- Plymouth 1194
- Suffolk 3245
- Worcester 1172
- Unknown 229
Age groups reported with cases:
- ≤19 years of age 338
- 20-29 years of age 2013
- 30-39 years of age 2389
- 40-49 years of age 2408
- 50-59 years of age 2886
- 60-69 years of age 2148
- 70-79 years of age 1381
- ≥ 80 years of age 1639