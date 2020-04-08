1  of  2
Breaking News
HHS: 27 veterans dead at Soldiers’ Home Wednesday, 20 had COVID-19 Massachusetts DPH: 433 deaths reported out of 16,790 cases of COVID-19
Closings and Delays
There are currently 5 active closings. Click for more details.

Massachusetts DPH: 433 deaths reported out of 16,790 cases of COVID-19

Coronavirus Local Impact
Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (WWLP) – As of Wednesday, the Department of Public Health reports there are now 16,790 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 433 deaths.

According to the DPH, 87,511 individuals have been tested. There are 1,588 new confirmed cases for a total of 16,790  in the state. There are 77 new deaths reported Wednesday for a total of 433.

Coronavirus cases by county:

  • Barnstable 423
  • Berkshire 281
  • Bristol 835
  • Dukes 8
  • Essex 2103
  • Franklin 117
  • Hampden 1081
  • Hampshire 164
  • Middlesex 3545
  • Nantucket 9
  • Norfolk 1778
  • Plymouth 1327
  • Suffolk 3600
  • Worcester 1296
  • Unknown 223

Age groups reported with cases:

  • ≤19 years of age 363
  • 20-29 years of age 2195
  • 30-39 years of age 2603
  • 40-49 years of age 2649
  • 50-59 years of age 3204
  • 60-69 years of age 2398
  • 70-79 years of age 1529
  • ≥ 80 years of age 1847
  • Unknown 2

Race/ethnicity:

COVID-19 deaths in Massachusetts

COVID-19: Reported cases in western Massachusetts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today