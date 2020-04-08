Massachusetts DPH: 433 deaths reported out of 16,790 cases of COVID-19

BOSTON (WWLP) – As of Wednesday, the Department of Public Health reports there are now 16,790 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 433 deaths.

According to the DPH, 87,511 individuals have been tested. There are 1,588 new confirmed cases for a total of 16,790 in the state. There are 77 new deaths reported Wednesday for a total of 433.

Coronavirus cases by county:

Barnstable 423

Berkshire 281

Bristol 835

Dukes 8

Essex 2103

Franklin 117

Hampden 1081

Hampshire 164

Middlesex 3545

Nantucket 9

Norfolk 1778

Plymouth 1327

Suffolk 3600

Worcester 1296

Unknown 223

Age groups reported with cases:

≤19 years of age 363

20-29 years of age 2195

30-39 years of age 2603

40-49 years of age 2649

50-59 years of age 3204

60-69 years of age 2398

70-79 years of age 1529

≥ 80 years of age 1847

Unknown 2

Race/ethnicity: