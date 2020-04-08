Massachusetts DPH: 433 deaths reported out of 16,790 cases of COVID-19

BOSTON (WWLP) – As of Wednesday, the Department of Public Health reports there are now 16,790 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 433 deaths.
According to the DPH, 87,511 individuals have been tested. There are 1,588 new confirmed cases for a total of 16,790 in the state. There are 77 new deaths reported Wednesday for a total of 433.
Coronavirus cases by county:
- Barnstable 423
- Berkshire 281
- Bristol 835
- Dukes 8
- Essex 2103
- Franklin 117
- Hampden 1081
- Hampshire 164
- Middlesex 3545
- Nantucket 9
- Norfolk 1778
- Plymouth 1327
- Suffolk 3600
- Worcester 1296
- Unknown 223
Age groups reported with cases:
- ≤19 years of age 363
- 20-29 years of age 2195
- 30-39 years of age 2603
- 40-49 years of age 2649
- 50-59 years of age 3204
- 60-69 years of age 2398
- 70-79 years of age 1529
- ≥ 80 years of age 1847
- Unknown 2
Race/ethnicity: