Massachusetts DPH: 503 deaths reported out of 18,941 cases of COVID-19

BOSTON (WWLP) – As of Thursday, the Department of Public Health reports there are now 18,941 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 503 deaths.
According to the DPH, 94,958 individuals have been tested. There are 2,151 new confirmed cases for a total of 18,941 in the state. There are 70 new deaths reported Thursday for a total of 503.
Coronavirus cases by county:
- Barnstable 444
- Berkshire 304
- Bristol 994
- Dukes 9
- Essex 2336
- Franklin 128
- Hampden 1276
- Hampshire 177
- Middlesex 4045
- Nantucket 9
- Norfolk 2007
- Plymouth 1507
- Suffolk 4041
- Worcester 1461
- Unknown 203
Age groups reported with cases:
- ≤19 years of age 403
- 20-29 years of age 2408
- 30-39 years of age 2882
- 40-49 years of age 2926
- 50-59 years of age 3562
- 60-69 years of age 2681
- 70-79 years of age 1782
- ≥ 80 years of age 2292
- Unknown 5
Race/ethnicity: