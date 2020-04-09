Massachusetts DPH: 503 deaths reported out of 18,941 cases of COVID-19

AMHERST, Mass. (UMass.edu) - As health care workers battle the COVID-19 pandemic on the front lines, they currently face a nationwide shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE), including face coverings of all types. When Kristin Jensen and Felicia Malachite of the Department of Theater’s costume shop at UMass Amherst learned that masks were being shifted from facilities such as veterinary clinics to human hospitals to help address the scarcity, they decided to make cloth masks for animal doctors and other non-emergency health care workers so they can extend the life of their existing PPE supplies.

The pair have so far produced nearly 200 masks, and hope to continue to make at least 100 per week to keep getting them where they are needed. In addition to local veterinary hospitals, the masks have been distributed to the Hospice of the Fisher Home in Amherst, Amherst Community Connections, Royal Health Group nursing homes, the Western Mass Food Bank, Pioneer Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, the Amherst Survival Center, individual nurses and their colleagues, and various on-site UMass employees who come to campus.