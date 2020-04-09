1  of  4
Breaking News
Massachusetts DPH: 503 deaths reported out of 18,941 cases of COVID-19 Trinity Health tested over 7,000 people for COVID-19, 1,812 positive 133 positive cases of COVID-19 in Agawam 568 individuals tested positive for COVID-19 by Baystate Health, 2,507 tested so far
Closings and Delays
There are currently 5 active closings. Click for more details.

Massachusetts DPH: 503 deaths reported out of 18,941 cases of COVID-19

Coronavirus Local Impact
Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (WWLP) – As of Thursday, the Department of Public Health reports there are now 18,941 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 503 deaths.

According to the DPH, 94,958 individuals have been tested. There are 2,151 new confirmed cases for a total of 18,941  in the state. There are 70 new deaths reported Thursday for a total of 503.

Coronavirus cases by county:

  • Barnstable 444
  • Berkshire 304
  • Bristol 994
  • Dukes 9
  • Essex 2336
  • Franklin 128
  • Hampden 1276
  • Hampshire 177
  • Middlesex 4045
  • Nantucket 9
  • Norfolk 2007
  • Plymouth 1507
  • Suffolk 4041
  • Worcester 1461
  • Unknown 203

Age groups reported with cases:

  • ≤19 years of age 403
  • 20-29 years of age 2408
  • 30-39 years of age 2882
  • 40-49 years of age 2926
  • 50-59 years of age 3562
  • 60-69 years of age 2681
  • 70-79 years of age 1782
  • ≥ 80 years of age 2292
  • Unknown 5

Race/ethnicity:

COVID-19 deaths in Massachusetts

COVID-19: Reported cases in western Massachusetts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today