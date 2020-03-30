Massachusetts DPH: 5,752 cases of COVID-19, 56 deaths

BOSTON (WWLP) — The Department of Public Health reports that are now 5,752 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 56 deaths.
According to the DPH, more than 43,000 individuals have been tested, up from 39,066. There are 797 new cases for a total of 5,752. There are 8 new deaths were reported for a total of 56.
Coronavirus cases by county:
- Barnstable 173
- Berkshire 162
- Bristol 263
- Dukes and Nantucket 8
- Essex 653
- Franklin 49
- Hampden 255
- Hampshire 46
- Middlesex 1141
- Norfolk 628
- Plymouth 380
- Suffolk 1115
- Worcester 390
- Unknown 489
Age groups reported with cases:
- ≤19 years of age 122
- 20-29 years of age 953
- 30-39 years of age 1031
- 40-49 years of age 948
- 50-59 years of age 1088
- 60-69 years of age 802
- ≥ 70 years of age 801
- Unknown 7