Massachusetts DPH: 5,752 cases of COVID-19, 56 deaths

BOSTON (WWLP) — The Department of Public Health reports that are now 5,752 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 56 deaths.

According to the DPH, more than 43,000 individuals have been tested, up from 39,066. There are 797 new cases for a total of 5,752. There are 8 new deaths were reported for a total of 56.

Coronavirus cases by county:

Barnstable 173

Berkshire 162

Bristol 263

Dukes and Nantucket 8

Essex 653

Franklin 49

Hampden 255

Hampshire 46

Middlesex 1141

Norfolk 628

Plymouth 380

Suffolk 1115

Worcester 390

Unknown 489

Age groups reported with cases: