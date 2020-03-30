Breaking News
Massachusetts DPH: 5,752 cases of COVID-19, 56 deaths
BOSTON (WWLP) — The Department of Public Health reports that are now 5,752 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 56 deaths.

According to the DPH, more than 43,000 individuals have been tested, up from 39,066. There are 797 new cases for a total of 5,752. There are new deaths were reported for a total of 56.

Coronavirus cases by county:

  • Barnstable 173
  • Berkshire 162
  • Bristol 263
  • Dukes and Nantucket 8
  • Essex 653
  • Franklin 49
  • Hampden 255
  • Hampshire 46
  • Middlesex 1141
  • Norfolk 628
  • Plymouth 380
  • Suffolk 1115
  • Worcester 390
  • Unknown 489

Age groups reported with cases:

  • ≤19 years of age 122
  • 20-29 years of age 953
  • 30-39 years of age 1031
  • 40-49 years of age 948
  • 50-59 years of age 1088
  • 60-69 years of age 802
  • ≥ 70 years of age 801
  • Unknown 7

COVID-19 deaths in Massachusetts

COVID-19: Reported cases in western Massachusetts

