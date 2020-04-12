Massachusetts DPH: 756 deaths reported out of 25,475 cases of COVID-19

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports Sunday there are now 25,475 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 756 deaths.

According to the DPH, 116,730 individuals have been tested. There are 2,615 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 25,475. There are also 70 new deaths reported Sunday for a total of 756.

Coronavirus cases by county:

Barnstable: 501

Berkshire: 350

Bristol: 1,327

Dukes: 12

Essex: 3,170

Franklin: 143

Hampden: 1,647

Hampshire: 219

Middlesex: 5,660

Nantucket: 9

Norfolk: 2,649

Plymouth: 2,024

Suffolk: 5,359

Worcester: 2,032

Unknown: 373

Age groups reported with cases: