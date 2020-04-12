Massachusetts DPH: 756 deaths reported out of 25,475 cases of COVID-19

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports Sunday there are now 25,475 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 756 deaths.
According to the DPH, 116,730 individuals have been tested. There are 2,615 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 25,475. There are also 70 new deaths reported Sunday for a total of 756.
Coronavirus cases by county:
- Barnstable: 501
- Berkshire: 350
- Bristol: 1,327
- Dukes: 12
- Essex: 3,170
- Franklin: 143
- Hampden: 1,647
- Hampshire: 219
- Middlesex: 5,660
- Nantucket: 9
- Norfolk: 2,649
- Plymouth: 2,024
- Suffolk: 5,359
- Worcester: 2,032
- Unknown: 373
Age groups reported with cases:
- ≤19 years of age: 554
- 20-29 years of age: 3,107
- 30-39 years of age: 3,801
- 40-49 years of age: 3,848
- 50-59 years of age: 4,654
- 60-69 years of age: 3,582
- 70-79 years of age: 2,424
- ≥ 80 years of age: 3,297
- Unknown: 208