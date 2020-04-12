Breaking News
Massachusetts DPH: 756 deaths reported out of 25,475 cases of COVID-19
BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports Sunday there are now 25,475 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 756 deaths.

According to the DPH, 116,730 individuals have been tested. There are 2,615 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 25,475. There are also 70 new deaths reported Sunday for a total of 756.

Coronavirus cases by county:

  • Barnstable: 501
  • Berkshire: 350
  • Bristol: 1,327
  • Dukes: 12
  • Essex: 3,170
  • Franklin: 143
  • Hampden: 1,647
  • Hampshire: 219
  • Middlesex: 5,660
  • Nantucket: 9
  • Norfolk: 2,649
  • Plymouth: 2,024
  • Suffolk: 5,359
  • Worcester: 2,032
  • Unknown: 373

Age groups reported with cases:

  • ≤19 years of age: 554
  • 20-29 years of age: 3,107
  • 30-39 years of age: 3,801
  • 40-49 years of age: 3,848
  • 50-59 years of age: 4,654
  • 60-69 years of age: 3,582
  • 70-79 years of age: 2,424
  • ≥ 80 years of age: 3,297
  • Unknown: 208
COVID-19 deaths in Massachusetts

COVID-19: Reported cases in western Massachusetts

