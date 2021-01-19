Massachusetts DPH checks COVID-19 tests for variant cases

(WWLP) – The new variant of COVID found in the United Kingdom has now been found close to home and national health authorities are urging caution.

A Boston woman in her 20s tested positive for the more contagious variant after returning home from the U.K. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health checks positive tests for this specific strain.

According to the CDC, there is no evidence that this variant causes more severe symptoms or an increased risk of death. But because it is so contagious, it could cause major problems.

To date, the CDC has reported 88 cases of the variant from 14 states in the United States.

There are other variants in Brazil and South Africa that health officials have begun to track as well.