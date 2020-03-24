Massachusetts DPH confirms 1,159 cases of coronavirus, 11 deaths Tuesday

BOSTON (WWLP) – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts has increased to 1,159 Tuesday, according to data released by the state’s department of public health. Eleven people have died in Massachusetts due to COVID-19.
All counties in Massachusetts have at least one case of coronavirus. The newly released numbers show a total of 49 cases in the western Massachusetts area.
Coronavirus cases by county:
- Barnstable: 40
- Berkshire: 37
- Bristol: 31
- Dukes and Nantucket: 2
- Essex: 118
- Franklin: 5
- Hampden: 24
- Hampshire: 8
- Middlesex: 304
- Norfolk: 129
- Plymouth: 64
- Suffolk: 234
- Worcester: 73
- Unknown: 90
Age Groups Reported with cases:
- ≤19 years of age: 24
- 20-29 years of age: 188
- 30-39 years of age: 205
- 40-49 years of age: 214
- 50-59 years of age: 208
- 60-69 years of age: 153
- ≥ 70 years of age: 164
- Unknown: 3
You can view the full report here >>
