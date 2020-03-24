Massachusetts DPH confirms 1,159 cases of coronavirus, 11 deaths Tuesday

BOSTON (WWLP) – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts has increased to 1,159 Tuesday, according to data released by the state’s department of public health. Eleven people have died in Massachusetts due to COVID-19.

All counties in Massachusetts have at least one case of coronavirus. The newly released numbers show a total of 49 cases in the western Massachusetts area.

Coronavirus cases by county:

Barnstable: 40

Berkshire: 37

Bristol: 31

Dukes and Nantucket: 2

Essex: 118

Franklin: 5

Hampden: 24

Hampshire: 8

Middlesex: 304

Norfolk: 129

Plymouth: 64

Suffolk: 234

Worcester: 73

Unknown: 90

Age Groups Reported with cases:

≤19 years of age: 24

20-29 years of age: 188

30-39 years of age: 205

40-49 years of age: 214

50-59 years of age: 208

60-69 years of age: 153

≥ 70 years of age: 164

Unknown: 3

