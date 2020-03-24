1  of  5
Coronavirus Update 3PM: Trump says he wants ‘country opened’ by Easter, Tokyo Olympics postponed, and more on the coronavirus pandemic
Massachusetts DPH confirms 1,159 cases of coronavirus, 11 deaths Tuesday

BOSTON (WWLP) – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts has increased to 1,159 Tuesday, according to data released by the state’s department of public health. Eleven people have died in Massachusetts due to COVID-19.

All counties in Massachusetts have at least one case of coronavirus. The newly released numbers show a total of 49 cases in the western Massachusetts area.

Coronavirus cases by county:

  • Barnstable: 40
  • Berkshire: 37
  • Bristol: 31
  • Dukes and Nantucket: 2
  • Essex: 118
  • Franklin: 5
  • Hampden: 24
  • Hampshire: 8
  • Middlesex: 304
  • Norfolk: 129
  • Plymouth: 64
  • Suffolk: 234
  • Worcester: 73
  • Unknown: 90

Massachusetts stay-at-home advisory FAQs

Age Groups Reported with cases:

  • ≤19 years of age: 24
  • 20-29 years of age: 188
  • 30-39 years of age: 205
  • 40-49 years of age: 214
  • 50-59 years of age: 208
  • 60-69 years of age: 153
  • ≥ 70 years of age: 164
  • Unknown: 3

You can view the full report here >>

Governor Baker COVID-19 update: Massachusetts increasing testing, new legislation filed

22News created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 22News collected the data directly from each state’s official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

