1  of  3
Baker not issuing shelter-in-place order First coronavirus-related death reported in Massachusetts Baystate Health reports 17 positive cases of COVID-19; 377 tested so far
Daily Update 3PM: Italy’s death toll surpasses China, New York and California on lockdown
Massachusetts DPH confirms 413 cases of coronavirus Friday

Clinical staff workers conduct a drive-thru COVID-19 test Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Allegheny Health Network’s Wexford Health + Wellness Pavilion in Wexford, Pa. (Steph Chambers/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

BOSTON (WWLP) – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts has increased to 413 Friday, according to data released by the state Department of Public Health.

All counties in western Massachusetts have at least one case of coronavirus. Franklin County has one confirmed case of coronavirus, Hampden County has three cases, Hampshire County has two cases and Berkshire County with 20. The newly released numbers show a total of 26 confirmed cases in the western Massachusetts area.

First coronavirus-related death reported in Massachusetts

Middlesex County now has 144 confirmed cases, the highest in the state, followed by Suffolk with 86 and Norfolk with 64. Confirmed cases by county breakdown below: 

  • Barnstable: 9
  • Berkshire: 20
  • Bristol: 6
  • Essex: 29
  • Franklin: 1
  • Hampden: 3
  • Hampshire: 2
  • Middlesex: 144
  • Norfolk: 64
  • Plymouth: 11
  • Suffolk: 86
  • Worcester: 19
  • Unknown: 19

Baker not issuing shelter-in-place order

