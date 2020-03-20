Massachusetts DPH confirms 413 cases of coronavirus Friday

BOSTON (WWLP) – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts has increased to 413 Friday, according to data released by the state Department of Public Health.

All counties in western Massachusetts have at least one case of coronavirus. Franklin County has one confirmed case of coronavirus, Hampden County has three cases, Hampshire County has two cases and Berkshire County with 20. The newly released numbers show a total of 26 confirmed cases in the western Massachusetts area.

Middlesex County now has 144 confirmed cases, the highest in the state, followed by Suffolk with 86 and Norfolk with 64. Confirmed cases by county breakdown below: