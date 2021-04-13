Massachusetts DPH: Pause on administering J&J vaccine

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is notifying clinics to temporarily stop the administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and CDC announced they are recommending to pause the one-shot dose.

U.S. federal distribution channels, including mass vaccination sites, will pause the use of the J&J shot, and states and other providers are expected to follow.

22News contacted the Massachusetts COVID-19 Response Command Center who verified that there are 0 cases in Massachusetts of the six people who reported a rare & severe type of blood clot after receiving the vaccine.

“In response to today’s recommendation from the FDA and CDC to pause J&J vaccines due to an extremely rare condition reported in 6 individuals nationwide, the Department of Public Health directed all providers to immediately pause administration of the J&J vaccine until federal health experts investigate this matter. This action is being taken out of an abundance of caution as the FDA and CDC review these 6 cases, none of which are known to be linked to Massachusetts. The FDA has reported over 6.8M doses of J&J have been administered nationwide. Individuals who have received a J&J vaccine should contact their physician if they have concerns.” – Command Spokesperson

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine in Massachusetts

As of Monday, 181,034 doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in Massachusetts. Anyone who received the J&J vaccine that has concerns should contact their doctor.

The Department of Public Health is notifying all Massachusetts providers to pause administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, effective immediately. @CDCgov @US_FDA (2/2) pic.twitter.com/65ueAZIV2E — Mass. Public Health (@MassDPH) April 13, 2021

The Food and Drug Administration reports more than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S.

CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet Wednesday to discuss the cases and the FDA has also launched an investigation of the cases.