Massachusetts DPH reports 3 more deaths from COVID-19

BOSTON (WWLP) — Three men – two in their 70s from Hampden and Berkshire counties and a third man in his 90s from Suffolk County– have died from COVID-19-related illness, bringing the total number of deaths from the novel coronavirus in Massachusetts to five.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Health, all three men were hospitalized.

The Berkshire County man was reported to have an underlying health condition but all three men were in an age group that is more likely to experience severe disease from COVID-19 regardless of prior health status.

The confirmed deaths followed the commonwealth’s first two COVID-19 deaths were confirmed over the weekend: a man in his 80s from Suffolk County who had been hospitalized and had pre-existing health conditions and a woman in her 50s from Middlesex County who had a pre-existing condition, predisposing them both to more severe disease.

As of 4:00 pm Sunday 6,004 residents of Massachusetts have been tested for COVID-19 by the State Public Health Laboratory and commercial labs, and 646 people have tested positive.

DPH is also providing data on the age range of COVID-19 cases to the online dashboard.

COVID-19 activity is increasing in Massachusetts. At this time, if people are only mildly symptomatic, they should speak to their healthcare provider about whether they need to be assessed in person. If not, they should stay at home while they are sick. Asymptomatic family members should practice social distancing and immediately self-isolate if they develop symptoms.

In the United States, there have been more than 15,219 of COVID-19 and more than 200 deaths, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In Massachusetts and nationwide, the public is being asked to avoid crowds, stay 6 feet away from others, not shake hands or hug, and call/Facetime and online chat with friends and loved ones rather than meet face to face.

More information about COVID-19 can be found at www.mass.gov/covid19.