Mass. (WWLP) – The Mass DPH has updated their mask guidance, and now the CDC is also expected to make changes to their mask advisory soon.

The CDC Director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, said at a White House briefing earlier today that the government is contemplating a change to its mask guidance in the coming weeks. Walensky cited the recent declines in COVID-19 cases, hospital admissions and deaths. Here in western Massachusetts, communities like Longmeadow currently have a mask mandate in place on all public indoor spaces.

22News spoke with the chair of the Longmeadow Board of Health. He told us that they will be looking at local data to determine whether that will be lifted.

Dr. Robert H. Baevsky of the Longmeadow Board of Health said, “Local boards of health look very regionally, very locally to decide what the mask mandate should be. We are still in a pandemic. We hope the curve will continue to fall very low, like it was last June and July, we hope it will stay that way.”

Dr. Baevsky says people should look to local guidelines for masking guidance, and to always have a mask on hand. Currently, the CDC recommends indoor masking in areas with substantial or high transmission, whether people are fully vaccinated or not.