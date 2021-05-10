Massachusetts eases back on some coronavirus restrictions

BOSTON (AP) – The Red Sox, Celtics and Bruins can welcome more fans starting Monday as Massachusetts continues to ease restrictions aimed at thwarting the spread of the coronavirus.

Indoor and outdoor stadiums, arenas and ballparks, which had been limited to 12% capacity, are now allowed to increase capacity to 25%. Amusement parks, theme parks and outdoor water parks are also allowed to welcome more visitors, up to 50% capacity, as long as they have a safety plan approved by the state Department of Public Health. Road races and other outdoor organized amateur or professional sporting events can also resume.

Supermarkets and other retailers are now no long required to maintain special hours for seniors and singing is now allowed indoors with strict distancing requirements in place.

Restrictions are being relaxed as more people get vaccinated against COVID-19. As of Sunday, more than 2.9 million people in Massachusetts has been fully vaccinated, according to the health department.

To make getting a shot easier, the state will allow walk-up vaccinations at six mass vaccination sites.