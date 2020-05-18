Breaking News
​​​​​The Massachusetts economy will be reopened using a four-phase approach, based on public health guidance.

Reopening Phases

BOSTON (mass.gov) – The goal of this phased reopening plan is to methodically allow businesses, services, and activities to resume, while avoiding a resurgence of COVID-19 that could overwhelm our healthcare system and erase the progress we’ve made so far.

  • Each phase will last a minimum of three weeks and could last longer before moving to the next phase
  • If public health data trends are negative, specific industries, regions, and/or the entire Commonwealth may need to return to an earlier phase
  • The Commonwealth will partner with industries to draft Sector-Specific Protocols in advance of future phases (example: restaurant specific protocols will be drafted in advance of Phase 2)
  • If we all work together to defeat COVID-19, we can proceed through each phase

Framework

The Baker-Polito Administration’s data-driven approach to reopening the economy used a framework that considered the public health risk and the economic benefit of reopening each of the closed sectors of our economy. In addition to this framework, the Baker-Polito Administration looked to what other states are doing, including our immediate neighbors and those that were similarly impacted by COVID-19.

Phased approach and reopening summary plan

Essential Businesses and Activities

​​​​​​On March 23rd, Governor Baker ordered that only essential services and businesses could remain open, in order to reduce the transmission of COVID-19. These businesses and services will continue to operate during the phased reopening of non-essential businesses, and must comply with safety standards, and must self-certify by May 25, 2020.

