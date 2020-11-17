Massachusetts enacts travel restrictions on nearby states

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts has imposed travel restrictions on most neighboring states, but how are those restrictions enforced?

Travel forms and quarantine periods are all things almost everyone has heard of by now, but who do they apply to? Well it depends where you go.

As COVID 19 cases continue to surge in Massachusetts, so do the number of travel restrictions in the state and in the states that border the commonwealth.

Residents planning to spend more than 24 hours in bordering states such as Connecticut and Vermont must quarantine in that state or show a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 72 hours of their arrival.

If you spent more than 24 hours outside the state of Massachusetts you must quarantine in the commonwealth unless you meet the following criteria.

you’re coming from a low risk state such as New Hampshire Vermont and Maine.

You’re just driving through

A pateint receiving medical treatment

Traeling on military order

A worker providing a critical infrastructure services.

Some residents think these travel orders are necessary to stop the spread.

One resident told 22News, “I see a lot more people traveling and getting COVID. It can definitely have some hurdles but I think it is necessary.”

While some individuals like Northampton resident Joseph Jacob, think otherwise.

“They tell us we can be around each other in our own community, but can’t travel? Which kind of doesn’t make sense because we don’t know where people have been in our own backyards let alone what’s going on in another state,” said Jacob.

For an update on where each state stands on their perspective travel orders you can always find the latest information on that state Department of Public Health website.