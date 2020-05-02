Massachusetts: Face masks to be required in public; virus deaths top 3,700

BOSTON, Mass (AP) – Massachusetts has reported 154 new coronavirus-related deaths to bring its total number of deaths in the pandemic to more than 3,700.

Everyone in the state must begin wearing facial coverings when they can’t socially distance in public under an executive order signed Friday by Gov. Charlie Baker. The mayor of Boston says the city’s public schools will reopen in the fall unless there is a dramatic new surge in coronavirus cases.

A coalition of state churches has started a fundraising effort to support churches that minister to underserved communities such as immigrants, black people, and homeless people.