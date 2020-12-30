Massachusetts firefighters union says state lacks ‘viable plan’ for vaccinating first responders

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Professional Fire Fighters of Massachusetts organization is calling for detailed clarification from the state on when first responders will get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The firefighters association represents more than 12,000 firefighters.

“They need to produce a plan so that every firefighter that I represent across the state knows exactly when, where, and how they’re going to be vaccinated,” PFFM President, Rich MacKinnon told 22News.

According to the state’s COVID-19 command center, firefighters are scheduled to get vaccinated in mid-January but the PFFM says that’s too far away. Right now they have 802 members infected and 650 in quarantine.

“I think you’re going to see our numbers increase and our numbers have gone the way of the general public. When the general public increase, our numbers increase. And that makes sense, we were being exposed,” Mackinnon said.

He says in their line of work these days, they’re interacting with potentially COVID-19 positive people more and more.

“The safety of our members and their ability to respond is for the safety of the general public. Because we’re interacting with the general public on every single call we go on. And we’re going from house to house, building to building from event to event. So it’s very impact that we get our firefighters vaccinated,” MacKinnon continued.

The state says they’re working with local health departments to plan COVID-19 vaccinations but the PFFM says that plan puts too much strain on smaller communities’ Boards of Health right now.

“To burden the local boards of health, many of them that are overworked and understaffed, is not the right way to roll out this vaccine plan for first responders,” Mackinnon added.

McKinnon says if the state wants vaccinations through local BOH’S, firefighters should call to inquire when they can be vaccinated. They released this letter to their members calling on them to ask when they can receive vaccinations.

“Unfortunately a lot of boards of health just don’t have the answers right now,” MacKinnon said.

According to the state’s COVID-19 vaccination settings, “Most health care workers and first responders will be vaccinated at their place of employment.” The group says instructions on how that could work are unclear from the state.

If approved, they’re willing to assist with the distribution of the vaccine to their members. MacKinnon said they have the capacity to give the vaccine to each other with training.

PFFM has more than 7000 EMT’s and paramedics who could give the vaccine. He’s concerned that smaller local departments will have a harder time getting the vaccine through BOH’s.

“In order to be an approved site you need 200 members or doses to be an approved site. The majority of our locals are 50 members or less, even with those numbers are 25 or less,” MacKinnon told 22News.

MacKinnon said even bigger fire departments have had trouble with getting the vaccine to their firefighters.

“Even the communities that have kind of played by the rules submitted their plans; I just got off the phone with the president of our local in Lynn and they were very progressive, they had a plan in place, they have a site, they have everything approved. And now they can’t get the vaccinations until at least January 11th,” MacKinnon said.

The state says they will publish an initial list of testing sites for firefighter vaccinations by the end of December. They will be meeting soon to discuss vaccinations for first responders.

“The Command Center and the Executive Office of Public Safety look forward to this week’s meeting with first responders to review the planning that is underway to stand up sites for vaccinations. More information will be made available as this process progresses,” Command Center Spokesperson, Kate Reilly told 22News.

