COVID has been on the rise, but most people in Massachusetts have not gotten their vaccine yet this year.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Maura Healey is urging people to get their latest COVID-19 shot as cases begin to rise after the holidays.

According to data from the state’s Department of Public Health just 18 percent of people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. That’s compared to 37 percent of people having their flu shots this winter.

Everyone 6 months and older is being urged to get an updated booster.

“More people need to go out and get their shots, get their boosters. We’ve got RSV, we’ve got the flu out there. It’s really important. I will do anything that I can through my Department of Public Health to work directly with communities, to work directly with local boards of health to make sure that everyone has access to needed vaccines,” Governor Maura Healey told 22News.

COVID-19 vaccines are available at retail pharmacies, local health departments, and community centers like the New North Citizens Council in Springfield.