Massachusetts health department encouraging teens to get COVID-19 booster

In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging at the company’s facility in Puurs, Belgium. On Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, the company said it started the application process for U.S. approval of a booster dose of its two-shot COVID-19 vaccine for people ages 16 and older. (Pfizer via AP)

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health says that all residents aged 16 and 17 can receive a Pfizer COVID booster if they are at least 6 months post their initial Pfizer vaccination series.

The Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot is available at more than 500 locations in Massachusetts including at retail pharmacies, primary care practices, regional collaboratives, local boards of health, community health centers, hospital systems, state-supported vaccination sites and mobile clinics. Individuals do not need an ID or health insurance to access a vaccine and do not need to show a vaccine card when getting a vaccine.  

Visit www.mass.gov/covid19booster for more information or visit the CDC website here.

Options for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment:

  1. Parents who prefer to have their adolescent vaccinated by their primary care provider should call their provider’s office directly.
  2. Visit the VaxFinder website at vaxfinder.mass.gov for a list of available locations. Residents are able to narrow results to search for locations that are offering the Pfizer COVID booster.
  3. For individuals unable to use VaxFinder, or who have difficulty accessing the internet, the COVID-19 Vaccine Resource Line (Monday to Friday from 8:30 AM to 6 PM, Saturday and Sunday 9 AM to 2 PM) is available by calling 2-1-1. The COVID-19 Vaccine Resource Line is available in English and Spanish and has translators available in approximately 100 additional languages.

