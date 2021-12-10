Massachusetts health department encouraging teens to get COVID-19 booster

In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging at the company’s facility in Puurs, Belgium. On Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, the company said it started the application process for U.S. approval of a booster dose of its two-shot COVID-19 vaccine for people ages 16 and older. (Pfizer via AP)

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health says that all residents aged 16 and 17 can receive a Pfizer COVID booster if they are at least 6 months post their initial Pfizer vaccination series.

The Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot is available at more than 500 locations in Massachusetts including at retail pharmacies, primary care practices, regional collaboratives, local boards of health, community health centers, hospital systems, state-supported vaccination sites and mobile clinics. Individuals do not need an ID or health insurance to access a vaccine and do not need to show a vaccine card when getting a vaccine.

Visit www.mass.gov/covid19booster for more information or visit the CDC website here.

Options for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment: