Massachusetts health department encouraging teens to get COVID-19 booster

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health says that all residents aged 16 and 17 can receive a Pfizer COVID booster if they are at least 6 months post their initial Pfizer vaccination series.
The Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot is available at more than 500 locations in Massachusetts including at retail pharmacies, primary care practices, regional collaboratives, local boards of health, community health centers, hospital systems, state-supported vaccination sites and mobile clinics. Individuals do not need an ID or health insurance to access a vaccine and do not need to show a vaccine card when getting a vaccine.
Visit www.mass.gov/covid19booster for more information or visit the CDC website here.
Options for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment:
- Parents who prefer to have their adolescent vaccinated by their primary care provider should call their provider’s office directly.
- Visit the VaxFinder website at vaxfinder.mass.gov for a list of available locations. Residents are able to narrow results to search for locations that are offering the Pfizer COVID booster.
- For individuals unable to use VaxFinder, or who have difficulty accessing the internet, the COVID-19 Vaccine Resource Line (Monday to Friday from 8:30 AM to 6 PM, Saturday and Sunday 9 AM to 2 PM) is available by calling 2-1-1. The COVID-19 Vaccine Resource Line is available in English and Spanish and has translators available in approximately 100 additional languages.