Massachusetts hospitals requesting additional medical supplies to treat Covid-19 outbreak

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The state’s Health and Human Services Secretary said all hospitals are working on a conversation when it comes to the medical supplies that they have.

The secretary, Marylou Sudders, said out of what they requested from the national stockpile of equipment, the state only received around 10% of it.

In a statement to 22News from the regional director of marketing for Trinity Health of New England stated, “We are well-prepared and as part of a national health system, are equipped to respond to need as it arises.”Trinity Health also runs Mercy Medical Center.

The World Health Organization says they’re increasing production for items like surgical masks and gowns.

22News also reached out to Baystate Medical Center, who was not able to relay the information on the number of its supplies, but have tested more than 200 people for the virus so far.