SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Vaccinations have begun for children under five after the CDC put out its recommendation over the weekend.

How can parents schedule these appointments? You should give your pediatrician a call, that’s what the Chief of General Pediatrics at Baystate Health recommends.

This vaccine is available to children between six months and five years old. Doctor O’Reilly with Baystate Health said this version is designed for children in that age group. He said it uses technology that’s been around for decades and the dose is intentionally low to prevent side effects.

Springfield Vaccination Clinic Pediatric -Inside the Technology Park on 1 Federal Street in Springfield

Northampton High School – Outdoor Tent Pediatric on 380 Elm St in Northampton

Springfield: Indian Orchard Citizens Council Pediatric – 117 Main Street in Indian Orchard

Doctor O’Reilly said getting vaccinated will give children the protection they need so they can do the things kids want to do.

“Everything your child wants to do, let them go and they will be protected and you will feel better knowing that as you send them out, they are protected.” John O’Reilly Chief of General Pediatrics, Baystate Health

Doctor O’Reilly said if you’re trying to pick between Pfizer and Moderna, both are great options. He recommends getting Moderna if your child needs it to reach full effectiveness sooner, but Pfizer is more effective. If you get it now, you would be protected for the back-to-school season.