Massachusetts COVID-19 text message notification system

COVIDMA Text Messages Sent:

March 30 3:58 p.m.

MA announces new actions to support expanded health care workforce and capacity. Learn more: mass.gov/covid-tkyw

March 29 12:33 p.m.

MA launches website for volunteers, personal protective equipment to support COVID-19 response. Access the portal @ mass.gov/covid-nmbp

March 28 3:33 p.m.

MA launched a new online tool, Buoy, to help residents assess their symptoms & find the right care. Access this free tool @ buoy.com/mass

March 28 1:06 p.m.

Are you a healthcare or public health professional who wants to volunteer to help MA respond to COVID-19? Apply @ mass.gov/covid-hhek

March 27 5:03 p.m.

Have you or someone you know lost their job due to COVID-19? Sign up for virtual town hall on unemployment benefits mass.gov/covid-dw2z

March 27 1:56 p.m.

New today: All travelers to Massachusetts are instructed to self-quarantine for 14 days. Details on announcement: mass.gov/covid-zplo

March 27 10:51 a.m.

Massachusetts extends income tax filing deadline to July 15. Read more: mass.gov/covid-hhcs

March 26 4:02 p.m.

Gov. Baker seeks major disaster declaration and issues new public health orders to support COVIS-19 response efforts. mass.gov/covid-1dzw

BOSTON (Mass.gov) – The Baker-Polito Administration today announced the launch of a new text-based notification system to deliver important information about the Commonwealth’s COVID-19 response to Massachusetts residents.

“Throughout this outbreak, we have consistently reminded our residents to get their information from trusted sources. Today we’re making that easier,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “With the addition of this new communication tool, we’re making it easier for everyone to stay informed about state actions and important announcements related to COVID-19.”

The new messaging tool called “AlertsMA” will allow residents to subscribe to real-time notifications by texting the keyword COVIDMA to 888-777. After signing up, state and public health officials can send short messages and links to information directly to a resident’s cell phone or other mobile device.

“Being well-informed during this public health emergency, and following health officials’ advice, can help us to slow and eventually stop the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” said Secretary Marylou Sudders, the Commonwealth’s COVID-19 Command Center Director. “Staying connected with our residents is a central part of our response.”



The AlertsMA notifications can be used to share news, prevention information, and help connect residents to information that they are looking for through other public information channels, such as the state’s Information line, 2-1-1, and website searches on Mass.Gov.

The Commonwealth’s Executive Office of Technology Services and Security partnered with Everbridge, whose platform powers AlertsMA, to bring the notification service online during the COVID-19 response. Everbridge is a Massachusetts-based company located in Burlington. The company’s notification service is assisting the public health response around the country, including New York City, San Francisco, and Houston.

“During this public health emergency, it is increasingly important that we leverage technology to enhance our ability to communicate with the residents and businesses of the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Technology Services and Security Curtis M. Wood. “This text message notification service is a tool that reaches people in the easiest way possible – on their mobile devices – to keep them informed on the latest updates from the Commonwealth.

“Statewide public notification systems like AlertsMA will keep people safe and businesses running when critical events occur,” said David Meredith, CEO of Burlington-based Everbridge. “With our headquarters here in Massachusetts, Everbridge proudly serves the Commonwealth as their statewide mass notification provider, keeping citizens informed during COVID-19. We would like to thank the Governor and the State for their continued prioritization on emergency readiness, response and communications.”

The Commonwealth will promote the service on Mass.gov, through digital displays and billboards at the MBTA, via MassDOT, and through social media.