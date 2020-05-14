Massachusetts lawmakers call for transparency in nursing homes during, after pandemic

(WWLP) — COVID-19 has had a deadly impact on nursing homes in Massachusetts. During his weekly live stream – Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey discussed what the state is doing to prevent more deaths.

“We’re working on increasing the oversight of these facilities,” said Markey. “Making sure that the healthcare workers get the tools they need.

Marky invited Representative Lori Trahan from Massachusetts’ 3rd congressional district on his live stream. The two are calling on the Center of Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to provide more resources to nursing homes – as well as more oversight.

“We want to make sure that CMS and federal regulators are making us aware that if there’s an outbreak in one part of the country that we are notified,” said Trahan.

The CMS issued a letter saying they’ll be enhancing their existing reporting requirements for infectious diseases, as well as requiring facilities to notify residents and families on conditions inside their respective facility, especially new cases of COVID-19.

“Both the workers and those who live there should have the protections,” said Markey. “Otherwise we are going to see an incredibly huge transmission of the disease.”