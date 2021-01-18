Massachusetts needs more than 1 million COVID-19 vaccines to complete Phase 1

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker announced last week that the state needs more vaccinations in order to meet the state’s vaccination timeline.

It’s been a slow process when it comes to getting COVID-19 vaccines not only into our state, but administering them, and now the Governor is saying we need a lot more vaccines to catch up.

Governor Baker announced last week that Massachusetts would need more than one million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to fully vaccinate everybody in the first phase of the Baker administration’s three-tiered plan. 600,000 people are earmarked for Phase 1.

Through Thursday, Massachusetts had administered about 140,000 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and received about 328,000.

22News spoke to State Rep. Bud Williams who said he hopes the state will do more to get those vaccines out to those who need it.

“We have to do a getter job because as we know how do you get to the seniors, congregate living places where people can’t social distance,” Rep. Williams said. “Also first line workers like police, fire, home healthcare service providers, daycare people, teachers we got to get it to people on the ground.”

Health experts continue to look into whether the vaccine fights against the new coronavirus variants found in the U.S.

The first case was reported in Massachusetts over the weekend. It was a Boston woman in her 20s after traveling to the U.K.