Massachusetts now ranks fifth in the country with the most COVID-19 cases

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts has gone from being the third in the country with the most COVID-19 cases to the fifth.

According to the Department of Public Health, there’s a little more than 105,000 total cases of COVID-19 in the state, but that comes after state-wide testing was ramped up across the commonwealth.

So far, nearly 700,000 tests have been performed around the state. On Saturday, the state reported 38 COVID-19 deaths which is a steady decline over the last two weeks. Hampden County remains the highest county with the most cases.

DPH reports Hampden County has the highest rate of COVID-19 deaths in the state per 100,000 people. When it comes to hospital capacity in western Massachusetts, more than 50 percent of hospital beds are available.

A stay-at-home advisory is still in place due to the pandemic.